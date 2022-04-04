Preston North End v Blackpool: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Preston and Blackpool both don’t have too much left to play for this season but the bragging rights in this game are huge and the two teams will be desperate to come away with a victory.

It was the Seasiders who had the upper hand last time around and the Lilywhites will be determined to right that wrong in midweek and ensure they seal the victory in midweek.

PNE and Blackpool have both have okay seasons with both of them sat in midtable as things stand (North End are now in 15th and their rivals are just above them in 14th).

The play-offs look out of reach for both teams now but that doesn’t make this fixture any less important – and here is all you need to know.

Latest team news

There might be a pretty full quota of players for Ryan Lowe to choose from for this game, with the Preston boss telling the club’s official Twitter that most of his team are fine ahead of this clash.

Ched Evans might be a doubt but it looks like he could at least play a role in the fixture at some point but Ryan Ledson definitely won’t be available as he is out for the rest of the season.

For Blackpool, Neil Critchley could pick Dujon Sterling but it might be a race against the clock for that one. Jordan Gabriel is another who could end up back in the reckoning but that is not a cert by any means.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Preston North End?

1 of 12 Andrew Flintoff (cricketer) Yes No

Is there a live stream?

The good news for anyone who wants to see this game is that it is being shown live on Sky Sports. That also means that if you want to watch via Sky Go or the Sky Sports app then you can do that too.

What time is kick-off?

The game will start at 7:45pm on Tuesday, April 5th.

Score Prediction

It should be a closer contest this time round, with Frankie McAvoy in charge of PNE earlier this season and leading the side to a defeat. Ryan Lowe has the Lilywhites playing better and they could be more up for this clash to boot. Blackpool though are no pushovers. They’ll be gunning for a top half finish and desperate for the points. It could lead to a close-knit affair – that will probably mean the points are shared. 1-1.