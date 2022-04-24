Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

There’s a big Lancashire derby in the Championship on Monday night, as Preston North End host Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale.

Following a run of just two wins in their last 15 games, the visitors go into this one eighth in the table, six points adrift of the play-offs with three games to play, meaning wins are essential for Tony Mowbray’s side if they are to have a chance of snatching a top six spot.

Preston meanwhile, are now out of contention for a play-off spot, while also being well clear of the relegation zone.

However, the Lilywhites will still be keen to take revenge for the 1-0 defeat they suffered at Ewood Park earlier in the season, in what proved to be Frankie McAvoy’s final game as manager.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at all the big questions that might be asked ahead of this game, right here.

What’s the team news?

For Preston, top scorer Emil Riis and captain Alan Browne will both face late fitness tests after missing the defeat to Fulham last time out through injury.

Striker Ched Evans could also miss out after picking up a toe problem at Fulham, although centre back Patrick Bauer could be in contention to feature after a recent Achilles problem.

Blackburn meanwhile, will again be without Brighton loanee Reda Khadra, who has returned to his parent club for assessment on a calf injury that has kept him out since the March international break.

Dilan Markanday also looks unlikely to feature for the visitors as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since joining in January. However, on-loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda could make the matchday squad for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in November.

Score prediction

While Blackburn’s need is the greater, there form is far from impressive having won just twice in their last 15 games.

Preston meanwhile are generally solid at home, and will be desperate for more derby day success, so both should be going all out here, which should make for an enteraining game. 2-2.

Is there a live stream? Is it on TV?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7:00pm.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to get underway at Deepdale at 7:30pm on Monday 25th April.