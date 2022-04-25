Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers: Confirmed line-ups as team news lands at Deepdale

The final Lancashire derby in the Championship will take place tonight as Preston North End host rivals Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale.

Just five points separate the two sides, but it is the visitors who have play-off aspirations still – a defeat to Ryan Lowe’s side this evening though will all-but end their hopes of finishing in the top six.

Let’s look at the team news for both sides as kick-off approaches at 7:30pm.

Preston North End

Ryan Lowe has made four changes from the side that was comprehensively defeated by Fulham, with Alan Browne, Emil Riis, Greg Cunningham and Patrick Bauer all returning from injury.

Dropping out of the side that lost 3-0 to the Cottagers is Liam Lindsay, Ali McCann, Ched Evans and Josh Earl – the latter two who aren’t in the squad.

Starting XI: Iversen; Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes; Potts, Browne (C), Whiteman, Johnson; Cunningham; Riis, Archer

Subs: Ripley, LIndsay, McCann, Rafferty, Maguire, Sinclair, O’Neill

Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 against Stoke City on Easter Monday.

John Buckley, Joe Rothwell and Ryan Hedges are all recalled to the side, with Ryan Nyambe, Bradley Johnson and former North End youngster Tyrhys Dolan dropping out.

Starting XI: Kaminski; Van Hecke, Lenihan (C), Wharton, Pickering; Travis, Buckley, Rothwell; Hedges, Gallagher, Brereton-Diaz

Subs: Pears, Ayala, Dolan, Edun, Dack, Poveda, Zeefiuk