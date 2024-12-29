This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Preston North End have had a very difficult first half of the season, and their supporters would have expected their team to be in a stronger position than they currently are as they gear up for their final game of 2024.

The Lilywhites are currently 16th in the Championship table, and secured just their fifth win of the season on Boxing Day, as they beat Hull City 1-0 at Deepdale to further compound the Tigers' troubles.

Nevertheless, the January transfer window will offer Paul Heckingbottom new opportunities to make changes to the squad to help push his side up the table and away from any threat of relegation.

However, there will also be the chance for Preston to let go of some of those who are finding life in Lancashire difficult right now, including Jeppe Okkels, who joined the club in the summer for £1.7 million from Dutch side Utrecht.

Jeppe Okkels urged to look for quick Preston North End exit

Okkels' arrival in August was confirmed at a time where North End had no manager, with Ryan Lowe resigning prior to the ink being put on the contract.

Since then, the 25-year-old has struggled to adapt to the Championship, and there have been fears about whether the Lilywhites have wasted money on the winger.

He has made just seven appearances in the second tier of English football, and has started only one of those. However, with an unnamed club from the UK interested in bringing him in on loan in January, Heckingbottom could be offered some relief.

Football League World has asked their Preston Fan Pundit, Darren Watson, if he believes it would be the best for all parties if the winger is loaned out in the transfer window.

Darren told FLW: "Jeppe Okkels came to the club for £1.7m, and it’s big money, especially for North End.

"I feel like that money could have been spent elsewhere. He's someone that's not had a lot of game time, coming on as a substitute and only playing when other people are injured, or suspended.

"But it's just one another one of them, I just feel he’s another panic buy from the board to get a player in and just to keep the fans happy.

"We didn't know a lot about this guy anyway, but we had high expectations. We read stuff online and saw some of his clips as well, but he's another one of these where the montages on YouTube look good, but when it actually comes down to playing in the Championship, I think they get a bit of a shock about how hard the Championship and English football actually is."

Darren added: "You may look good in another league in Europe, but in England it’s just a different kettle of fish.

"It’s hard for players, it's really, really hard. The Championship is one of the most competitive leagues in the English football pyramid and everyone's fighting for that place in the Premier League, and it's really difficult every single week.

"Week in, week out, you've got to be on top form, and I just think it's disappointing. So, if Okkels goes out on loan, then that will be a loss to us because, really, it’s £1.7m wasted. But if you get someone in who’s firing on all cylinders, then I say yes, let’s do it."

Jeppe Okkels needs to rescue career already away from Preston North End

It's been a really challenging season for the Dane, especially after he was brought to the club during the period of time when Preston did not have a manager, and it has been awkward trying to work his way into Heckingbottom's plans.

A loan away would be the perfect way for Okkels to reset himself and get consistent minutes once again.

It is clear that he is lacking confidence, and not being able to fix this by missing out on game time will be incredibly frustrating. However, when he has played, he has not shown enough to prove why he should be on the pitch.

Jeppe Okkels's Preston North End Stats 2024/25 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 7 (1) Minutes Played 119 Goals (Assists) 0 (0) xG per 90 0 Shots (On Target) per 90 0 (0) Pass Accuracy 87.8% Dribble Success 11.1% Touches per 90 55.97 Tackle Success 100% Duel Success 16.7% Recoveries per 90 3.78 *Stats correct as of 27/12/2024

Preston have to find a way to recover some of the funds for Okkels if he is not going to return in the summer, and allowing him to go to a club that may sign him permanently at the end of the season could be the perfect way for that to happen.