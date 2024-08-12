This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Preston North End are seeking a new manager after Ryan Lowe left the club on Monday morning following nearly three years in charge at Deepdale.

The shock departure came after Preston were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United in their first Championship game of the season on Friday evening, with the club and Lowe coming to a mutual decision to terminate his contract.

Now, the Lilywhites are searching for someone to take over responsibilities on a permanent basis, with Mike Marsh, Peter Murphy and Ched Evans leading the team until a new manager comes in.

Lowe guided Preston to a 10th place finish in the second tier last season, but fans have worried about the style of play that has been on offer at Deepdale since his arrival in December 2021.

David Moyes is one name that has caught the eyes of supporters, having spent nine years at the club between 1993 and 2002 as both a player and then as a manager, before moving on to Everton.

Moyes should be the number one target for Preston

Having left without ever truly achieving his full potential in Lancashire, fans of the club will be desperate to see Moyes return and bring the good times back to Deepdale.

The 61-year-old took charge of Preston in 211 fixtures in the past, winning 103, drawing 53 and losing only 55 times. However, after plying his trade at some of the biggest clubs in England, like Manchester United, Everton and West Ham United, he can bring back key experience to the dugout.

Preston North End Permanent Managers Since 2010 Manager Tenure Darren Ferguson January 2010 – December 2010 Phil Brown January 2011 – December 2011 Graham Westley January 2012 – February 2013 Simon Grayson February 2013 – June 2017 Alex Neil July 2017 – March 2021 Frankie McAvoy March 2021 – December 2021 Ryan Lowe December 2021 – August 2024

FLW's Preston Fan Pundit, Darren Watson, is keen to see the Scottish manager come back to the club that he once called home: "I think the obvious pick for Preston fans would be David Moyes. I do think he has obviously got some unfinished business here.

"He is still a fan’s favourite and everyone is obviously talking on all the sites at the moment and the forums. We would love to see Moyes back at Deepdale."

There are questions that need to be answered to allow Moyes to come back

Despite it being the choice of the supporters, bringing a manager with the calibre of Moyes to the Championship is not exactly easy.

He won his first European trophy in 2023, with West Ham beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Prague, before finishing ninth in the Premier League in his final season at the club.

His wages in the top flight will be unattainable to a club like Preston, but, Darren believes that this can be worked around: "Whether we get him or not is another question. Can we afford his wages now? Would he take a pay cut if he did come back to Deepdale?

"Obviously, the experience that he would bring is a massive improvement to Preston with everything that he's done after he left.

"His time at Everton, his spell with Manchester United and then West Ham as well. Obviously, lifting the European Cup, that experience would be huge if it was to come back to Deepdale, and he’s also the bookies’ favourite as well. Hopefully, talks can go well with him, and they can entice him back to Deepdale."