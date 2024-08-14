This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Alex Neil is said to be on the shortlist of candidates to replace Ryan Lowe as Preston North End manager, after Lilywhites boss left his role at Deepdale earlier this week.

The former Plymouth Argyle man left the Lancashire outfit by mutual consent after just one game of the 24/25 Championship campaign, as his side went down 2-0 to Sheffield United on the opening day of the season.

North End have wasted no time in weighing up replacements for Lowe, with former manager Neil said to be alongside the likes of Gary Rowett, Brian Barry-Murphy and Scott Lindsey as options to fill the vacancy.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s resident Preston North End fan pundit Will Atherton about the view from the terraces about a potential reunion with the Scottish boss.

Preston North End told to avoid Alex Neil return despite previous success at Deepdale

Having taken over from Simon Grayson in the Deepdale hotseat in the summer of 2017, Neil immediately got to work on improving the North End side that he had inherited, and turned them into a playoff chasing outfit.

After finishing in mid-table the season before, the Lilywhites finished just two points out of the top six in the former Hamilton Academical man’s first season in charge, with Derby County pipping them to the post.

With the likes of Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen running riot on the wings, Alan Browne patrolling the midfield, and Jordan Hugill up top, the Scot had created a side that was taking the second tier by storm, but as time went on cracks began to show, as Atherton eludes to.

The North End fan said: “I was a fan of Alex Neil when he was at Deepdale, I really liked him and was disappointed when he got sacked.

“I thought it was the right decision at the time, but he made me fall in love with Preston. I was around 13 or 14 at the time when he joined, so it was the first time I was really getting to know the club, so I was disappointed to see him go.

“He’s a very stubborn, rigid manager, who was often criticised for having no plan B, and not adapting his team.

Alex Neil managerial record (according to Transfermarkt) Club From To Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Hamilton Academical 3rd April 2013 9th January 2015 77 42 16 19 54.55% Norwich City 9th January 2015 10th March 2017 108 45 23 40 41.67% Preston North End 4th July 2017 21st March 2021 191 72 48 71 37.7% Sunderland 11th February 2022 28th August 2022 24 12 9 3 50% Stoke City 28th August 2022 10th December 2023 66 22 13 31 33.33%

“I’m very grateful to him; he brought us the best football I’ve ever seen and brought us the closest to the Premier League since I’ve been watching, but ultimately Preston need a fresh start and a manager who is comfortable playing a few different systems.”

Finishes of 14th and ninth followed for Neil and North End, before the mood quickly turned in the 2020/21 campaign, with results quickly turning south, and the former Norwich City man’s job becoming untenable.

Preston North End new manager must be flexible in tactical approach

Fast-forward three-and-a-half years, and Neil is back in contention to replace Lowe, with the club stagnating in the middle of the second tier ever since the former Bury man took over the club.

After finishing in 13th, 12th and 10th over the past three campaigns, the Lilywhites are left wanting more as they aim to kick on with their new appointment, with the lure of the Premier League always seemingly out of their reach.

Neil has also had an underwhelming time since leaving the club, with unconvincing stints in charge of Sunderland and Stoke City leaving him out of work for the past eight months, since his time at the bet365 Stadium came to an end last December.

With that in mind, Atherton is adamant that the club shouldn’t be returning to an old face if they are going to progress in the years to come, with Neil’s inability to adapt a red flag in the supporter’s eyes.

He continued: “Do I think he should come back? Unfortunately no, I don’t want him back.

“The 3-5-2 or 5-3-2 hasn’t really worked for Preston, so we need a manager who can play that system, can play four at the back, who can change it up, and Alex Neil isn’t really that man.

“He won’t change things up in a game, he;’s very reluctant with substitutions, and hardly ever changes his formation.

“Preston need a manager who is going to bring a fresh start to the club, and unfortunately Alex Neil is not that man.”