Preston North End update involving Earl and Ledson emerges ahead of Sheffield United clash

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has admitted that whilst midfielder Ryan Ledson has made progress in his road to recovery, Josh Earl is set to miss the club’s clash with Sheffield United on Tuesday due to an ankle injury.

Earl was unavailable for selection for the Lilywhites’ clash with Birmingham on Saturday as a result of this issue.

In the left-back’s absence, Preston were forced to settle for a point at Deepdale as Alan Browne’s strike was cancelled out by Scott Hogan’s effort in the closing stages of the game.

Ledson was also left out of the club’s match-day squad for this fixture but could be in line to make his return to action tomorrow.

Preston will move up to 11th in the Championship standings if they seal all three points in their showdown with the Blades.

Lowe will know that his side will need to be at their very best in this particular fixture as United have won four of their last five league games.

Ahead of this showdown, the Preston boss has shared an update on Ledson and Earl.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Preston’s official Twitter account) about the duo, Lowe said: “Ryan Ledson is back fit now and so he will train this morning, Josh Earl is still struggling with his ankle so he will be out on the grass with the physios today, he will miss tomorrow night.”

The Verdict

Whereas Preston will be boosted by the fact that Ledson is seemingly in contention to feature in tomorrow’s fixture, it will be intriguing to see how they will cope without Earl.

Greg Cunningham was handed the opportunity to showcase his talent in Earl’s absence on Saturday and went on to deliver an assured performance against Birmingham as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.93 in this fixture.

When Earl is fit enough to feature again for Preston, he may need to wait for a chance to impress if Cunningham delivers the goods in the club’s upcoming fixtures.

Meanwhile, Ledson will be determined to claim a regular spot in the club’s starting eleven in the second half of the campaign after providing three direct goal contributions in the 16 Championship appearances that he has already made this season.