Preston North End transfer update emerges on duo

Championship outfit Preston North End have made contact with Andre Gray and Cyrus Christie but have not engaged in contract negotiations with the pair, according to an update from Lancs Live.

Gray, 30, has been released by Watford and is available on a free transfer with summer with Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Reading all reported by Football Insider to be weighing up an approach to the forward.

Scoring 10 goals in 28 league appearances for former loan club Queens Park Rangers last term, he isn’t likely to be short of interest and the Lilywhites are another side reported to be interested in snapping him up.

Christie is another out-of-contract player thought to be on Ryan Lowe’s radar – and is confirmed to be leaving Fulham on the expiration of his current terms in under a month – with the Lancashire side able to enter negotiations with the Irishman now if they wanted to.

Swansea have already entered discussions with the 29-year-old regarding an extended stay in South Wales but talks have hit an impasse over finances – and neither the Hornets nor Nottingham Forest have acted on their reported interest yet.

That could allow Lowe’s side to snap up both of their targets in time for the start of pre-season – but Lancs Live believe neither are on the verge of arriving at Deepdale just yet.

The Verdict:

Both are extremely good options at this level but it’s unclear whether Gray and Christie will be willing to accept the wage that the Lilywhites may offer them, with Lowe’s side still likely to be operating within a limited budget in the summer.

The former was reasonably prolific for the R’s last term and was part of a side that was chasing promotion for much of the 2021/22 campaign, so he could certainly be a real asset and help to replace that void that former loanee Cameron Archer has left.

And Preston have needed another right wing-back option for a while, with Christie showing his defensive prowess at former loan club Nottingham Forest and getting forward well for Swansea during the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

He certainly has the attributes to be an accomplished option on the right-hand side and this is why they should be looking to move for him along with Gray, with a deal for both before pre-season ideal so they can get some minutes under their belts before the season starts.

But with both unlikely to be on modest wages from their times at the Cottagers and the Hornets, with both recently spending time in the top flight, it may take a while for an agreement to be reached.