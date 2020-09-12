Preston North End transfer stance on 23-year-old revealed after Nottingham Forest spell

Preston North End are not believed to be interested in signing Benfica midfielder Alfa Semedo, despite reports from Record claiming that a loan deal is in the offing.

Semedo is no stranger to the Sky Bet Championship, having spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, and a return to England looks to be on the cards for the midfielder.

Semedo made 24 league appearances for Forest last season, but only 10 of those were starting appearances as he found regular game time hard to come by under Sabri Lamouchi.

The 23-year-old scored twice during his loan spell at the City Ground, but is more known for his combative work in the middle of the park.

According to Record, Preston are in now in advanced talks to sign Semedo on loan, after it was previously reported that he’s set to make a return to the Championship.

But now, according to Lancashire Live, that isn’t the case, and Semedo is not a target for the Lilywhites this summer.

Preston are yet to make a signing this summer, with Alex Neil seemingly finding it hard to bring in players ahead of the new Championship campaign.

The Verdict

This would have been quite a bizarre signing, as it’s not usually the type of signing Preston North End look to make.

Preston are known for signing players from the leagues below who are keen to prove a point, however Semedo flattered to deceive last term..

He is a big presence in midfield and he gets around the pitch with ease, but on the ball, I’m not sure whether he would have been good enough to become a regular starter for North End.