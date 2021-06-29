Preston North End transfer round-up: Updates on Josh Harrop, Paul Mullin, and Owen Dale

In signing Izzy Brown and Liam Lindsay, Preston North End look to have done some shrewd business already this summer.

Having got the job permanently, North End boss Frankie McAvoy will no doubt want to add some more quality to his squad during the window to ensure that his first full season in charge is a success.

With that in mind, here’s the latest Preston transfer news…

Preston open to selling Josh Harrop

According to the Lancashire Evening Post, there has been interest in Preston attacking midfielder Josh Harrop this summer and the North West club are open to the idea of him leaving Deepdale.

It is understood that Harrop has drawn interest from League One, though Ipswich Town are not believed to be keen after a fairly uneventful loan spell last term.

The 25-year-old joined Preston from Manchester United in 2017 and signed a contract extension last summer but struggled for opportunities last term.

Cambridge United confirm Paul Mullin’s departure

The Lilywhites are understood to be one of the sides in pursuit of Paul Mullin, who fired in 33 goals as he helped Cambridge secure promotion to League One last term.

Mullin’s contract is set to expire this summer and the U’s have now confirmed that he has rejected their new contract offer and will leave the club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Crewe set Owen Dale price-tag

Another player that is said to have been on Preston’s radar ahead of the summer is Crewe winger Owen Dale.

It seems the Championship club now know what they’ll have to pay to land the 22-year-old as, according to The Sun on Sunday (via EADT), it will cost £1 million to sign him.

LancsLive has revealed that they’re not aware of Preston making an approach for Dale with a centre-forward and defensive recruitment higher up their list of transfer priorities.