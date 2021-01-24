Preston North End transfer round-up: PL defender wanted, Ben Pearson latest, youngster departs on loan

Preston North End have been one of the busier teams in the Football League this January, making four signings and letting a few players go in the process.

The exciting capture of Doncaster captain Ben Whiteman added to the loan acquisitions of Daniel Iversen, Ched Evans, and Jayson Molumby, with the North End squad looking a lot stronger than it did in the first half of the season.

Other players have departed to get minutes, such as Jayden Stockley and Josh Harrop to League One sides Charlton and Ipswich respectively, and Alex Neil is still chasing reinforcements as the window draws to a close.

Let’s look at the latest transfer news at Deepdale as we head towards the conclusion of a decent window of business for the Lilywhites.

Burnley defender linked with North End

North End are in the market for a new centre-back due to last month’s injury to Patrick Bauer, which has ruled him out for the rest of the current campaign.

And The Sun have linked Burnley’s 23-year-old Irishman Jimmy Dunne to Deepdale on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

Dunne is experienced enough in the Football League with past loan spells with Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley, and he could make a good partner to Ben Davies for the rest of the season – if he remains at Deepdale beyond deadline day.

No new interest in Pearson

Preston fans were rocked when Alex Neil revealed following their loss to Bristol City that Pearson had informed the club that he would not be at Deepdale next season.

West Brom, Celtic, and Brentford have been linked with the North End number four, with the Scottish giants, in particular, making initial contact about a move.

But there has been no update on any potential transfer interest in the 26-year-old, and if nothing materialises within the next week then ‘Pearo’ could be sat on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Walker returns to Carlisle on loan

Regarded as one of North End’s best youngsters, Walker was the only player from the last crop of scholars to earn a professional contract and secured himself a loan move to Carlisle United at the start of this season.

He made four League Two appearances for the Cumbrians before being sidelined with a shoulder injury in October, with his parent club recalling him at the start of January to assess his progress.

They feel as though his development is best served at Brunton Park though, as the 18-year-old returned on loan for the rest of the season and is hoping to help Carlisle back into League One.