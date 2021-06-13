Preston North End transfer round-up: Paul Mullin stance emerges as departing Chelsea man and relegated free-agent linked

The summer transfer window could be something of a busy one for Preston North End.

The Lilywhites have already completed their first signing of the summer, with centre back Liam Lindsay making his loan move from Stoke City permanent on a two-year deal.

However, it appears business is far from done there for Frankia McAvoy’s side, with a number of other players being linked with moves to Deepdale now that the market is once again open.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at the biggest transfer stories surrounding Preston, to have emerged over the past few days.

Izzy Brown interest

Having joined Chelsea all the way back in 2013, Izzy Brown has spent much of time on the books at Stamford Bridge out on loan elsewhere.

The most recent of those spells saw Brown unable to prevent Sheffield Wednesday suffering relegation from the Championship last season, but with the 24-year-old now a free agent following the expiry of his Chelsea contract, it seems Preston could offer him the chance to return to the second-tier.

According to reports from Lancs Live, North End could be open to a move for Brown this summer, and are considering their options with regards to a potential move for the attacking midfielder.

Are these 20 facts about Preston's five most expensive signings true or false?

1 of 20 Neil Mellor started his career at Liverpool. True or false? True False

Matt Olosunde talks

Having seen Darnell Fisher depart for Championship rivals Middlesbrough back in January, right-back is a position North End will no doubt need to address this summer.

One candidate who has emerged to do that is Matt Olosunde, who is a free agent having rejected a new contract with Rotherham following their relegation from the Championship on the final day of the season.

Reports from The Lancashire Evening Post have now revealed that the American is one of two right-backs that Preston have held talks with over a move to Deepdale, although squad limits mean that North End are only expected to pursue a deal for one of the two.

Paul Mullin stance revealed

One player who it seems will not be making the move to Deepdale this summer, is striker Paul Mullin.

Preston have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old recently, with Mullin currently out of contract after scoring 32 goals in 46 league games to propel Cambridge to promotion from League Two last season.

However, reports from The Lancashire Post have now revealed that North End will not be making a move for Mullin this summer, with the suggestion being that Preston were contacted about the striker rather than the other way round, and that there is a feeling at Deepdale that he is not what they are looking for right now.