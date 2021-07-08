Preston North End transfer round-up: McAvoy ponders strengthening position, PNE target signs elsewhere

Preston North End have seemingly already done most of their transfer business as they get set to kick off their pre-season campaign this weekend against local non-league side Bamber Bridge.

It will be a first chance for PNE fans to see some of their new players in action, and considering they haven’t been able to enter a stadium since March 2020 it will be a welcome relief.

New permanent Lilywhites head coach Frankie McAvoy has added two brand new fresh faces in the form of Matthew Olosunde and Izzy Brown to his ranks, whilst two of last seasons loanees in Liam Lindsay and Sepp van den Berg have returned – the former on a permanent deal from Stoke City and the latter on another loan from Liverpool.

There’s still bits of work to be done at Deepdale though before the Championship season gets underway on August 7 – let’s round-up the latest news transfer-wise from PNE right now.

McAvoy outlines area of transfer interest

The work that needed to be done the most this summer has been done, with three defenders arriving already and an attacking midfielder to give competition to the likes of Daniel Johnson and Alan Browne.

It’s expected that Daniel Iversen will return on loan again later in the summer to challenge Declan Rudd for the goalkeepers jersey, so that just leaves one real area of interest to bolster and that’s the striker position.

McAvoy tends to not use wingers so Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen may be converted into full-time frontmen, and even though McAvoy has hinted at an arrival somewhere down the line, he’s looking to give the players he already has a chance.

“The frontline we have added to but it might be an area that we’re looking at,” the head coach said, per LancsLive.

“But as I say, we have some good players here and we need to be fair to them and see how they go.”

PNE transfer target signs elsewhere

Back in May, it was reported that versatile Sunderland man Luke O’Nien was wanted by several Championship clubs with his contract set to expire at the Black Cats, and North End were one of those supposedly interested.

According to LancsLive‘s knowledge, there was genuine interest from PNE’s side of things but that’s as far as things got, with the club choosing not to pursue a deal in the end.

North End picked up Matthew Olosunde for the right-wing-back position instead from Rotherham United and now O’Nien has decided to stay with Sunderland, penning a new three-year deal with the Wearsiders as they look to mount a promotion push in League One next season.

Brown makes position stance

After falling by the wayside on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season, Izzy Brown is looking to make up for lost time by signing permanently for Preston North End.

The 24-year-old wasn’t favoured at Hillsborough last season, but he has had successful loan spells in the past at clubs like Luton Town and Huddersfield, and all parties will be hoping that a change of scenery brings out the best in him.

Brown is a versatile forward-thinking player, but he has revealed his best position is right behind the striker – or two of them if that’s the way that McAvoy will be going down this coming season.

“I can play anywhere across the front, but I prefer the number 10 position and getting on the half turn,” Brown revealed, per LancsLive.

“But I can play on the left, on the right, maybe as a second striker.”