Preston North End transfer round-up: Lowe latest, Nugent update & Windass speculation addressed

Preston North End are patiently awaiting the start of the 2020/21 campaign, with Alex Neil’s side hoping to finally crack the Championship’s top-six.

It was disappointing for Preston to fall away in the play-off race last season, but with no standout side ahead of 2020/21, there’s a chance for the Lilywhites.

Mansfield Town will offer them a first-round League Cup tie, before attention turns to Swansea City on the first day of the Championship season.

It’ll be tough against last season’s beaten play-off semi-finalists, but Preston are an awkward unit in the Championship and capable of beating anybody.

So, how is Neil’s squad shaping up ahead of that fixture?

We look to address that with the latest transfer news…

Jamal Lowe

Preston have been in for the Wigan forward, who scored six goals last season in the Championship.

However, reports from Swansea have claimed that Steve Cooper’s side are in pole position to sign the former Portsmouth man.

It’s disappointing for Preston and they will have to by wary of the threat the 26-year-old carries on the opening day of the season.

David Nugent

Reports from the Lancashire Post have confirmed that Nugent has been offered a route out of Deepdale.

It’s not quite happened for the veteran forward since he returned to Lancashire and Preston appear to be looking to move him off their books ahead of the end of the summer.

It’s disappointing things haven’t been the fairytale Nugent wanted, but this is probably in the best interest of everyone.

Josh Windass

Speculation that Preston had a bid accepted for Windass was quickly quashed, with the Wigan man not on the radar of Neil.

That’s what came out of Lancashire Live, which appears to clear the pathway for Sheffield Wednesday to reunite with their ex-loanee.

Windass scored three goals in nine appearances at Hillsborough last season.

