Preston North End transfer round-up: Liverpool agreement sealed, Two more deals lined up, Premier League interest in PNE player

With pre-season not too far off for Preston North End, deals are starting to be done for incoming players in a bid to improve on last season’s 13th placed finish.

Frankie McAvoy rallied the troops to be the best team in the bottom half at the end of the season but he is looking to put together a squad capable of pushing for the play-offs now he is the permanent head coach.

The return of Liam Lindsay was already confirmed last week on a permanent deal and another of last season’s loanees has officially returned to Deepdale – let’s round-up the latest transfer news coming out of Deepdale.

Van den Berg rejoins Lilywhites

Out of the five loanees that returned to their parent clubs from North End after the season concluded, one has already signed permanently in Lindsay, Daniel Iversen is set to make a return and now it has been confirmed that Sepp van den Berg will spend the 2021-22 season with the Lilywhites.

The 19-year-old impressed many on loan from Liverpool, joining in the deal that took Ben Davies to Anfield and with PNE having first refusal on the Dutchman’s return, they couldn’t say no and Van den Berg has decided Deepdale is the best place for him next season.

Having played the majority of his games in an unfamiliar role of right-back, McAvoy has revealed that he will be played as the right-side of a centre-back trio, which suggests that a specialist wing-back is incoming soon for PNE.

Permanent deals set to be completed

With familiar faces returning to the club, McAvoy is also wanting some newer faces in through the door and it looks like he will get his wish in the not-so distant future.

According to the Lancashire Post, PNE are trying to get two permanent transfers completed this week, those being an attacking midfielder and right-back and they’d both be bosman transfers – players whose contracts are expiring at clubs this summer.

If you believe the rumours from the past few weeks, two players who would fit into this category are Chelsea’s Izzy Brown and Rotherham United’s USA international Matthew Olosunde.

North End could go down a completely different route but there should be some excitement from fans that fresh faces will be arriving in the near future.

PNE tie up scholars amid Premier League interest

If there’s one weakness at North End its perhaps their academy system, which hasn’t really produced gems like nearly clubs such as Blackburn Rovers and Bolton have in the past.

The struggles at that level for the club were made even more clear when Tyrhys Dolan was not offered a professional deal last season – he was then snapped up by Rovers and was put into their first-team and he impressed.

PNE aren’t allowing that mistake to be made again though as both Josh Seary and Noah Mawene – son of former centre-back Youl – have not only penned two-year scholarships with the club but they will turn professional when they turn 17 years old.

In defender Seary’s case, there was Premier League interest in him according to Peter Ridsdale, so it looks like the club have done very well to keep hold of him and he could be a star of the future for the club along with midfielder Mawene.