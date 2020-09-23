Preston North End transfer round-up: Keinan Davis update, Rangers optimism, Daniel Johnson’s stance emerges

It’s not been the start to the season that Preston North End or Alex Neil will have been hoping for, with the North West club unable to win either of their first two Championship games.

A 1-0 defeat to Swansea City was followed by a 2-2 draw with Norwich City on the weekend, to leave Neil’s men 16th in the table.

There are still three weeks to go until the transfer window closes, however, indicating that Preston may yet bring in new reinforcements.

With that in mind, we’ve pulled together all the latest transfer news concerning the Championship club…

Preston and Derby make loan approach

The forward line is an area that looks like it could use some more quality and it appears Preston are trying to add just that as Football Insider has reported that they have approached Aston Villa over taking Keinan Davis on loan for the season.

It appears they face competition, however, as Derby are also understood to have made an offer.

Davis signs new Villa deal

The Preston target put pen to paper on a fresh Villa contract earlier this week, which suggests that a loan deal could be possible.

It may hinge on whether or not Dean Smith is able to sign more striking options before the window closes.

Rangers hope to sign Daniel Johnson this week

Johnson is one man that could be set to leave Deepdale this summer, with Rangers linked with a move for some time now.

A report from the Scottish Sun has indicated that the Ibrox outfit are optimistic they can get a deal done this week.

It is understood, however, that there are ongoing issues with the £3 million deal.

Ex-Gers man suggests Johnson is keen on Deepdale exit

Former Rangers striker Andy Little has revealed that his sources in English football have indicated that the midfielder is keen on a move to Ibrox.

Little added that he feels the Jamaica international is a perfect fit for the Scottish club.