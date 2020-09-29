Preston North End transfer round-up: Johnson and Rangers update, striker on radar, player joins Boro

Preston North End’s difficult start to the season continued on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City at Deepdale.

That result leaves them 19th with just one point from three games and may mean they’re more likely to look to add some additional quality before the transfer window closes next month.

As the clock begins to tick down toward deadline day, we’ve rounded up all the latest Preston transfer news…

Update on Rangers’ move for Daniel Johnson

The Preston midfielder was absent yet again on the weekend but Alex Neil has suggested the interest in the Jamaica international had “gone away”.

Football Insider reported last week that after Rangers made a £2 million bid, the Championship outfit were demanding £4 million for the 27-year-old, despite the fact his contract expires next summer.

However, the Lancashire Evening Post have suggested that the only offer made so far had been the £1.5 million bid, to be paid in installments, made three weeks ago.

Preston eyeing move for MLS striker

Preston look as though they need more reinforcements in the final third, having scored just twice so far this season.

According to the Lancashire Evening Post, the Championship club are looking across the Atlantic for a potential solution and are considering a move for an MLS striker.

The identity of the player remains unclear at this point.

Former academy player joins Middlesbrough

Tyrhys Dolan has been firing in goals for Blackburn Rovers and now a second former academy player has joined a Championship rival.

Towering centre-back Tyler Willis has signed a professional contract with Middlesbrough, having left Deepdale as a free agent in July.

The teenager impressed while on trial with Boro and will now join their U23s.