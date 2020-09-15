Preston North End transfer round-up: Davies valuation amid Celtic interest, Johnson to Rangers update, Risdale statement

Preston North End endured a disappointing start to the Championship season on Saturday, losing out 1-0 to Swansea City.

Whilst Alex Neil will be hoping for an upturn in results to get Preston off the mark in the Championship, he will also be hoping for a little bit of calm in the transfer window.

Speculation has been bubbling away surrounding a number of his key players, which sparked an annoyed club statement.

In this transfer round-up, that’s the place to start:

Ridsdale’s statement

As speculation grows in the national and local media, there’s been an annoyed response from Peter Ridsdale.

He penned a letter on the club’s official website stating: “Ordinarily we don’t comment on transfer speculation, however, the last few days have been frustrating as it would appear that a number of clubs are attempting to do their bidding through the press and social media.

“Some of the so called ‘informed’ comments have claimed that transfer fees have been agreed between us and at least one other club for named players.

“At the time of writing this statement no bids for any of our players have been agreed. Any approaches that have been made have been underwhelming in both quantum and payment timescales.”

Ridsdale went on to say that incomings and outgoings is a ‘normal’ part of Preston business, but insisted that the price would have to be right for any of their players to be sold.

Ben Davies

This leads us to Davies, Preston’s impressive centre-back.

According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (15/09, 07:36), there’s been a £4m bid rejected from Bournemouth for the service of Davies.

There’s also interest from Celtic in the defender, but Preston value Davies closer to the £10m.

Reports of this low bid align with what Ridsdale has said about ‘underwhelming’ offers.

Daniel Johnson

Rangers are in pursuit of impressive midfielder, Daniel Johnson.

Johnson struck 12 goals in the Championship last season, with the 27-year-old also registering seven assists for Neil’s side.

A report from the Daily Record has indicated that it will have to be a bid of over £4m to get Preston considering the midfielder’s exit.