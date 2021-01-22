Preston North End transfer round-up: Club rival Nottingham Forest in transfer hunt, Ben Pearson latest amid Celtic links, outcast set for EFL move

Preston North End will be hoping for a strong end to the January transfer window.

With less than two weeks remaining the Lilywhites have it all to do as they look to really kick on during the second half of the Championship season.

As it stands Alex Neil’s side are firmly in the chasing pack for a spot in the play-offs but they’ll be hoping to end the month in a stronger position than they entered it if they’re to last the pace.

Here’s the latest transfer speculation around the Lilywhites…

Kyle Dempsey

Preston North End are one of the clubs interested in Kyle Dempsey, according to Football Insider.

The Gillingham captain only joined the club last summer but is said to be hot property after an impressive first half of the season.

It’s claimed that Alex Neil’s side join Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Barnsley in the hunt for the 25-year-old.

Ben Pearson

Ben Pearson is yet to attract any substantial transfer interest, according to Lancs Live.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and speculation continues to link him with a move away from Deepdale this month amid reported interest from Celtic.

However according to reports there has been no formal talks with the player which means that his future remains unclear.

Jayden Stockley

Jayden Stockley is set to join Charlton Athletic, according to reports from Bristol Live.

The Preston North End striker has fallen down the pecking order at Deepdale this term leading to speculation that he could be allowed to leave the club on loan.

Bristol Rovers were one club that were said to be keen, however it seems that Lee Bowyer’s side have won the race to sign the powerful frontman.