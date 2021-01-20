Preston North End transfer round-up: Celtic interest in doubt, exit confirmed, Sunderland and Hull prepare move for outcast

Preston North End are preparing for a busy January transfer window.

With the club sitting in a safe mid-table spot the hope is that a successful month in the market could see them make a late push for the much coveted play-off spots.

However doing so could be easier said than done.

Here are the latest transfer reports to come out of Deepdale…

Ben Davies

Celtic’s move for Ben Davies could be scuppered by the ongoing uncertainty at the club, according to Alan Nixon.

The central defender is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move away from Deepdale as interest in his services continues to build.

However with Neil Lennon under increasing pressure due to matters both on and off the pitch, this could prove to be a stumbling block as the Bhoys consider a strategic change in direction that could directly impact their transfer plans.

Josh Harrop

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Josh Harrop from Preston North End.

According to the Tractorboys’ official website, the midfielder joins on a loan deal until the end of the season, subject to EFL approval.

The short-term switch is little surprise with the former Manchester United youngster having only made five appearances for Alex Neil’s side this season.

Jayden Stockley

Jayden Stockley could be heading for the exit door this month, according to an exclusive report from Football League World.

The Preston striker has fallen down the pecking order at Deepdale and has therefore been limited to just four starts in the Championship.

Hull City and Sunderland both said to be keen on a move and are hopeful of getting a deal done before the January transfer window closes.

Whether that move will be permanent or on loan, however, remains to be seen.