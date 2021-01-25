Preston North End transfer round-up: Burnley man linked, Celtic dealt blow, Johnson latest amid Rangers talk

Preston North End are seemingly set for a busy end to the January transfer window as they seek to complete incomings whilst also looking to secure the long-term futures of some of their best players.

Alex Neil is facing the prospect of contract stalemates derailing his side’s league campaign, with the likes of Daniel Johnson, Ben Davies and Ben Pearson all currently on deals which expire in the summer of this year.

With that in mind, we have devised a round up of all the recent transfer gossip that is circling around Deepdale this week as time begins to tick down to deadline day.

Burnley man linked

The Lilywhites are reportedly lining up a move for Burnley defender James Dunne, with the Burnley Express stating that the Championship side are keen to sign the youngster on loan until the end of the season as a short term replacement for the injured Patrick Bauer.

A former Manchester United youth player, Dunne has made five first team appearances for the Clarets and has taken in loan spells with the likes of Sunderland and Fleetwood in recent years.

Now aged 23, the Irishman has just six months remaining on his current deal at Turf Moor.

Celtic dealt blow

Bournemouth are said to have stolen a march on Celtic in the race to sign Preston duo Ben Davies and Ben Pearson, with Football Insider reporting that the Cherries are looking to take advantage of the current managerial uncertainty at Celtic Park as Neil Lennon continues to come under increasing pressure.

As mentioned earlier in the article, both players are set to be out of contract come the end of the season, with Celtic have long pursued the players with a view to potentially signing them this month or in the summer.

However it now appears that Preston’s Championship rivals are now set to enter the race for the pair, after being encouraged by the confusion north of the border.

Daniel Johnson latest

The Preston midfielder could well be set to stay at Deepdale after all, with Alex Neil recently telling Lancashire Live that the club are hopeful of signing the player up to a new contract amid links to Rangers.

Speaking to said publication, the North End boss had this to say on his player’s future:

“We want Daniel to stay and I think Daniel does want to stay.

“It’s just really a case of getting bits and pieces done.”

The Gers previously failed with as bid for the player at the start of the season, suggesting their interest has been pretty long-term in the Jamaican international, however it remains to be seen if they will be making another move for the player following Neil’s recent update.