Preston North End transfer round-up: Ben Davies/Celtic latest, PNE battle Blackburn for winger, Pearson interest hots up

Preston North End have been one of the busiest clubs in the Championship when it comes to transfer activity this month, bringing in four new additions.

Ben Whiteman, Daniel Iversen, Jayson Molumby and Ched Evans have all been brought in, some to bring competition to positions and others to fill in gaps left by injuries or potential departures.

North End are still in a precarious position though when it comes to star players leaving before Monday’s deadline, as interest hots up in some of their players that are out of contract in the summer.

Let’s look at some of the latest transfer gossip from Deepdale as the window draws to a close.

Cherries step up Pearson interest

According to a report from Football Insider this week, North End’s league rivals AFC Bournemouth were planning a late swoop for Ben Pearson and Ben Davies – both of whom are out of contract at the end of the season.

Whilst Davies will seemingly be off elsewhere, the interest in Pearson doesn’t seem to be going away, with Alan Nixon offering an update on the Cherries’ pursuit of the midfielder.

Nixon believes that Jason Tindall’s side have ‘come on stronger’ in their attempts to sign the 26-year-old in the last few days, and with the Lilywhites keen to sell before the deadline, a deal could end up being thrashed out.

Davies may still see out contract

One of the biggest Championship saga’s of the window so far has been the pursuit of centre-back Ben Davies by Scottish giants Celtic.

Sky Sports reported a few days ago that the Hoops were looking at securing a pre-contract arrangement with the 25-year-old for next season, but it soon emerged that they were trying to bring the left-footer to Parkhead this week.

Alex Neil is still confident though that his star defender will stay at the club until the end of the season, with the Scot believing as of yesterday that he thinks Davies will remain until the summer – but acknowledges that things can change pretty quickly in the transfer window.

North End to battle Rovers for Premier League winger

Alex Neil has talked about wanting to add another winger to his ranks, and the right one may have just become available.

Football Insider believe that North End are battling it out with rivals Blackburn Rovers for Everton youngster Anthony Gordon, who has made three Premier League appearances for the Toffees this season.

The Liverpool Echo’s latest report says that Bundesliga clubs are also interested in Gordon, who wasn’t set to be allowed out on loan but things have changed due to Everton’s inability to sell Bernard.

With Blackburn having an abundance of wingers to choose from, you’d think that North End would have the best chance out of the two of securing a deal for Gordon based on the probability of playing time.

Cunningham returning to Deepdale

In what has come to a surprise to many North End fans, fan favourite Greg Cunningham is set to return to Deepdale for the rest of the season.

With injuries to Andrew Hughes and Josh Earl meaning that Joe Rafferty had to slot in at left-back against Reading, North End have moved swiftly to add a body to their ranks.

Mick McCarthy confirmed that Cunningham would be returning to Deepdale, in a move that will be a loan until the end of the season – and after that is anyone’s guess considering the Ireland international is out of contract.

Despite his injury struggles in recent times, it’s a signing for Preston that will definitely lift the spirits of the dressing room and the fanbase.