Highlights Preston North End have made careful signings in the transfer market, ensuring they can continue making moves this summer.

The club has already brought in four players, including Mads Frokjaer-Jensen, Duane Holmes, Will Keane, and Calvin Ramsay.

Preston is in talks with Liverpool over the permanent signing of Layton Stewart and is also interested in Sunderland's Lynden Gooch.

Preston North End have already been reasonably busy in the transfer market, bringing in four players.

The Lilywhites are always going to have a limited budget under their current owners, but their careful spending has meant they have been able to continue trading freely this summer and this could prove to be advantageous to them.

What business have Preston done so far?

In fairness to the Lancashire outfit, though, they have spent fees on Mads Frokjaer-Jensen, Duane Holmes and Will Keane, with the latter two already having plenty of EFL experience under their belt, which should be useful.

They have also recruited Calvin Ramsay, who has come in on loan from Liverpool and could be a real asset for the Lilywhites after previously impressing for Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

There's probably more work for them to do during the remainder of the window, with the forward department looking light, but they have a decent amount of depth in quite a few positions and don't need too many additions before the start of September.

This will be good news for Ryan Lowe, who will surely be keen to focus on his existing players ahead of the new season as they look to push for a top-six spot, something that has to be a target for them during the 2023/24 campaign.

Speculation at Deepdale hasn't ceased at this stage though - and we take a look at the latest news bites involving the Lancashire side.

What's the latest on Preston's pursuit of Liverpool's Layton Stewart?

Lowe’s side are in talks with Liverpool regarding the permanent signing of Layton Stewart, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Following the departures of Tom Cannon, Liam Delap and Troy Parrott, they are in need of more forward options with Ched Evans remaining out of action for the foreseeable future. Riis also needs time to fully recover from his injury.

With this in mind, Stewart could be a shrewd addition for Preston and the two clubs have already conducted business this summer with Ramsay coming to Deepdale.

That should help to speed up negotiations, with both a permanent deal and loan agreement possibilities at this point.

Because of these transfer discussions, the player didn’t play for the under-21s yesterday, perhaps reinforcing that these discussions between the two sides are serious.

Who has joined Preston in the race for Sunderland's Lynden Gooch?

The American has spent more than a decade at the Stadium of Light but his game time could be limited by younger players next season.

With this, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him make a switch away from Wearside this term and there isn’t a shortage of interest in his signature at this point, with Preston in the mix for him, according to Sports Illustrated.

Stoke City are believed to be interested in him, with Alex Neil previously working with Gooch at the SoL.

And Queens Park Rangers are also thought to be keen on the 27-year-old, although he may need to play on the wing if he’s to be a success at Loftus Road, considering Gareth Ainsworth already has Ethan Laird and Osman Kakay at his disposal at right-back.

Gooch only has one year left on his contract, so these teams could potentially lure him away from Wearside for a modest fee if Tony Mowbray’s side are willing to sanction an exit.

What did Ryan Lowe say about Preston's pursuit of Tom Cannon?

Cannon has been linked with a move to both Sunderland and Premier League side Luton Town this summer, but Lowe remains hopeful that the Irishman would pick Preston if Everton sanction another loan exit.

That doesn’t look likely in the short term considering their lack of attacking options, but it remains to be seen whether he will become available towards the latter stages of the campaign.

The Lilywhites’ boss may have been respectful about the fact the forward is Sean Dyche’s player - but he reiterated his desire to bring Cannon to Deepdale again.

He told Lancs Live: "Everyone knows how we feel about TC and he knows, but ultimately he's Everton's player.

"When we are given the nod - if we are - to be able to do something then we'll obviously look to do it. But, we have to just be careful because he's not ours now.

"He was loaned to us, which we massively respect from last season and we feel we improved him.

"I'd like to think, if there was an opportunity for him to go out on loan, that there'd only be one place he'd be choosing."