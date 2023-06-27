Preston North End head into their first pre-season match this Saturday against local non-league side Bamber Bridge with some major problems to address.

The Lilywhites squad looks very thin on the ground in certain areas, and that has only been exacerbated by events that have transpired on Tuesday morning.

Let's look at the latest transfer news coming out of Deepdale in the early part of the week...

North End have made just one signing so far since the transfer window opened nearly two weeks ago, with Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay signed on loan - although he won't officially join up with the squad until mid-July.

It appears though that trying to make signings has been a source of frustration already for manager Ryan Lowe, but he has confirmed that talks are underway and ongoing for multiple players.

"We’d have liked to have had one or two more potentially through the door, but it hasn’t been for the lack of trying," Lowe told the PNE media team.

“We got down the line with one and it petered out a little bit, but to get Calvin done early doors [was good].

“We’re down the line with a few players. We’ve got meetings with agents and Zoom calls and everything else which goes with it which is hard work.

“The last week’s been tough in terms of the calls we’ve got to make and the Zooms you’ve got to do, presentations you’ve got to do, but it’s part and parcel.

“We’re on with one or two today. There’s a couple of potential offers out there already as of today, we’ve made sure we got those out.

“I’m quite comfortable with where we are. I think the whole business is quite slow, but as I’ve said numerous times we’ve got to recruit smartly and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Morocco international Ryan Mmaee linked with PNE move

The FA have recently relaxed work permit rules for transfers in English football, meaning that Championship clubs can sign up to four players that wouldn't normally qualify on the points-based GBE system.

It now opens a lot of possibilities for the Lilywhites, but there was still a lot of surprise when Football Insider linked Morocco international striker Ryan Mmaee with a move to Deepdale on Monday.

They claimed that North End have made a loan-to-buy bid for the 25-year-old, who scored 12 times in 24 appearances for Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros in the Nemzeti Bajnokság I last season, with the permanent option at the end of the loan being worth £3 million.

Ferencvaros however only want a full sale with Premier League newboys Luton Town also keen - there's doubts over the real truth of the move though as the Lancashire Post's Tom Sandells soon shut down any interest in the club for Mmaee.

Daniel Johnson and Josh Onomah depart North End

Having had contract offers on the table for some time for the duo, PNE confirmed on Tuesday morning that both Josh Onomah and Daniel Johnson would be leaving the club when their deals expire at the end of the week.

Johnson has been at North End for eight-and-a-half years, featuring over 300 times for the club but wants a new challenge, whilst Onomah had agreed terms to extend his short-term stay in Lancashire.

However, talks ended up stalling despite the initial agreement and North End have decided to move on and let the ex-Fulham man find a new club, leaving gaps to fill in midfield at Deepdale.