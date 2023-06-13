Preston North End will be determined to reach new heights in the Championship when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway in August.

Under the guidance of manager Ryan Lowe, the Lilywhites managed to secure a 12th place finish in the second tier earlier this year.

Preston have already made some alterations to their squad ahead of the new term.

As confirmed by the club's official website, Aaron Bennett, Dan Amaral, Harry Nevin, Lewis Coulton and Matthew Olosunde are all set to leave Deepdale when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all the latest Preston transfer news, including possible incomings and outgoings.

What is the latest Preston North End transfer news?

Preston seal loan move for Calvin Ramsay

Preston were initially linked with a move for Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay last weekend.

A Patreon report from Alan Nixon suggested that the Lilywhites were closing in on sealing a deal for the right-back.

As confirmed by the club's official website, Preston have now finalised the loan signing of Ramsay.

The Scotland international has joined the club for the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

Ramsay will link up with his new team-mates on July 15th.

Preston looking to seal loan move for Bobby Clark

Preston are interested in signing another Liverpool player this summer.

An exclusive report from Football League World yesterday revealed that the Championship outfit are aiming to secure the services of Bobby Clark on a temporary deal.

Clark joined Liverpool in 2021, and made his debut for the club in their 9-0 win over AFC Bournemouth last season.

After achieving this personal milestone, the midfielder went on to represent the Reds in their League Cup clash with Derby County.

What has been said about Sheffield Wednesday's interest in Preston defender Jordan Storey?

One of the players who has been linked with a potential exit from Deepdale is Jordan Storey.

As revealed by Yorkshire Live, the defender is currently on Sheffield Wednesday's transfer radar.

Storey previously featured for the Owls during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign as he made a temporary switch to Hillsborough.

During the most recent term, the defender was utilised on 47 occasions by Preston in all competitions.

Given that Storey's deal with Preston is set to run until the summer of 2025, Wednesday will have to submit a sizeable bid in order to test the resolve of their Championship rivals.