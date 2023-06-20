Preston North End's transfer business got underway last week when they confirmed the addition of promising Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay on a season-long loan deal.

Ryan Lowe and the Lilywhites have been able to use their good connections with the former Premier League champions to land the Scottish defender, who won the Young Player of the Year award for the Scottish Premiership in 2021-22 when at Aberdeen.

There's more business to be done though at Deepdale - both in and out it would appear - let's round up the latest news that has emerged for Ryan Lowe's side.

Transfer interest in Ben Whiteman

The contract situation of Ben Whiteman is of great importance to North End this summer as he has just 12 months remaining on the three-and-a-half year contract he signed when moving from Doncaster Rovers in January 2021 for £1.6 million.

Whiteman has been a consistent starter under three different managers at PNE but the club risk a Ben Pearson and Ben Davies situation from 2021 when they had to cash in on the pair as they would not sign new deals.

According to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, North End are keen for the 27-year-old to extend his time at the club, but there is also transfer interest from elsewhere for his services, meaning that they may need to cash in if he has no interest in putting pen to paper on a new deal.

North End move away from Scott Wright deal

One player that has been of interest to North End this month is Rangers winger Scott Wright, who played 34 times for the Gers last season without scoring.

Per LancsLive, Wright is the player that North End had two bids rejected for, as alluded to by club director Peter Ridsdale last week, and after those offers were knocked back it has seen the club choose to look elsewhere at other targets rather than go back in for the 25-year-ol.d

Daniel Johnson and Josh Onomah contract situation clarified

With Robbie Brady and Greg Cunningham both signing extensions in June, the situations of Daniel Johnson and Josh Onomah are the ones left to sort out.

There has been no changes though following Ridsdale's last update according to LancsLive - Onomah had agreed personal terms initially before talks then stalled, whilst Jamaica international Johnson's eight-and-a-half year stay with the club is expected to end despite an offer being on the table.

Paul Gallagher wanted by Stoke City

It's not just players that may be on the move at Deepdale - it's staff as well.

As first reported by Alan Nixon and confirmed by LancsLive, former PNE boss Alex Neil is keen to re-unite with Paul Gallagher at Stoke City, having managed him as a player for nearly four years.

Gallagher has been on PNE's coaching staff for two seasons after retiring from playing and is believed to be open to the move to the Bet365 Stadium, but Stoke are at the moment unwilling to pay the necessary compensation to get him out of North End.