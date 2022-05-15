Preston North End transfer instruction emerges as they seek advantage in race for 20-year-old

Preston North End have tasked Sean Maguire and Alan Browne with persuading fellow Irishman Gavin Bazunu to arrive at Deepdale during the summer, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon report.

The 20-year-old isn’t short of interest following a successful loan spell at League One side Portsmouth, standing out at Fratton Park as one of their best performers and recording 44 league appearances this term.

However, it’s currently unclear whether he will be part of Manchester City’s plans next term with the shot-stopper yet to establish himself as a regular first-teamer at the Etihad Stadium despite his obvious potential.

Quiz: 24 facts every Preston North End supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year was PNE officially founded as a football club? 1870 1875 1880 1885

Edersen and Zack Steffen are the two goalkeepers ahead of Bazunu in the pecking order at this stage with Scott Carson also plying his trade at the Etihad, though it remains to be seen whether he remains with the Premier League side beyond the end of the season.

With James Trafford also looking to compete for a first-team spot though following his temporary spell at Bolton Wanderers, the Republic of Ireland international may be sent out on another loan agreement following the end of his time on the south coast.

Everton, Southampton and Sheffield United are just three sides that are though to be monitoring his situation at this stage, potentially putting the Lilywhites at a disadvantage in this transfer race.

However, Lowe has tasked Maguire and Browne with trying to persuade the 20-year-old to make the switch to Deepdale, with another temporary deal the option likely to be most affordable to the second-tier side at this stage.

The Verdict:

Considering Bazunu has little chance of pushing Ederson for a starting spot at this stage, a permanent move may be the better option at this stage but he needs to ensure he would get plenty of first-team football under his belt.

The Toffees may be the ones in a decent position to be able to afford him – but Jordan Pickford is likely to remain as number one at Goodison Park unless the England international leaves at the end of the season.

In fairness to the Saints, they should also be able to fork out a decent fee and considering they may need two or three keepers, Bazunu may feel he has a chance of becoming a regular start on the south coast, though it’s a move that may not go down well with Pompey supporters.

But at Preston, he will surely have more assurances that he will be first-choice keeper because it would be hard to see the Lancashire side moving for both Daniel Iversen and the Irishman. It simply wouldn’t make sense.

If they can get Iversen back, they probably won’t be too bothered about losing this race despite the 20-year-old clearly having the potential to play in the top tier in the future, showing his pedigree under Danny Cowley.