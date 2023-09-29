When the Championship fixtures were announced for the 2023-24 season, many supporters of clubs that travel regularly away from home were probably looking at a couple of teams in particular.

And one of those will have been Preston North End due to the fact that more often than not, clubs can take a massive away following to their Deepdale home.

When the stand isn't being split between both sets of supporters, which it doesn't appear to be this season, the Bill Shankly Kop on the north side of the stadium can house up to 5,933 fans.

That will be more-than likely filled by the likes of Leeds United and Sunderland, whilst other sets of fans in the second tier will look to take thousands to the Lancashire outfit to a stadium with a unique feel to it and an away end with an unrestricted view.

But what are the best pubs for not just visiting supporters but also fans of North End too on a matchday? Let's take a look.

What are the best pubs for Preston North End supporters near Deepdale?

Many North End fans will head to two pubs that are close to the stadium in the form of Deepdale Labour Club and St Gregory's Catholic Club, which is situated on Blackpool Road.

The Labour Club is situated just a two-minute walk from the nearest home stands and is strictly home supporters only, whilst St Gregory's is around a five-minute walk and houses a mixture of home and away fans - unless a big rival are in town.

Home supporters are also likely to drink in Meadow Street establishments such as The Royal Consort and The Army & Navy, whilst The Moorbrook is also a fairly nearby venue that is popular for North End fans pre-match and also after the match.

What are the best pubs for away supporters near Deepdale?

Truth be told, there aren't too many pubs in the vicinity of Deepdale for away supporters.

The closest that does allow away supporters in is the aforementioned St Gregory's, which is just a short five-minute walk from the Bill Shankly Kop turnstiles.

St Gregory's can house a mix of home fans and away supporters, but it does normally fill pretty quickly, especially when the away team's supporter coaches land at Deepdale as it is the nearest pub.

The other away pub close enough to the away end is the White Hart, which is situated on Watling Street Road and perhaps the best for away fans who come in their cars and want a quick getaway back to the motorway.

The White Hart is still a good 0.8 mile walk from Deepdale Stadium however, but it is the second closest option and one that provides more space than St Gregory's.

For supporters coming in via the train, the likeliest destinations are to be in Preston city centre, with The Station and The Old Vic situated directly outside the railway station being somewhat ideal - although it is then a 1.7 mile walk to the stadium.