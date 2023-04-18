Preston North End face a huge clash on Wednesday evening as Ryan Lowe’s side seek a play-off place.

The Lilywhites suffered a setback in their pursuit of a top six position last weekend when they lost to Millwall.

The 2-0 defeat saw the club fall three points behind the Lions, who currently sit fifth in the table.

Preston are now one point behind sixth place Blackburn Rovers with just four games remaining in the campaign.

Can Preston secure a play-off place?

The first of those final few games comes in Wales on Wednesday night with a trip to face Swansea City.

Russell Martin’s team are 13th in the table, six points behind Preston and all but out of contention for a top six place.

But Swansea are in a good run of form, unbeaten in their last five games, including four wins and one draw.

The trip to the Swansea.com Stadium could be crucial in determining the club’s fate for this season.

Which Preston players will miss the Swansea City game?

Ali McCann made his return to training this week but won’t be ready to feature against Swansea in midweek.

Lowe confirmed that a return to the team on Wednesday would be too soon, with the club currently unable to organise intense enough training sessions to feel confident that he can compete in a match.

Greg Cunningham is also absent, with a hamstring ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Emil Riis has also been ruled out for the rest of the campaign, meaning he will miss these final few crucial games of the run-in and the play-offs if they make it. A serious knee injury has kept the Dane out of action since January.

Ched Evans is sidelinedn with the striker requiring surgery, which has ruled him out for an extended period.

On a positive note, Liam Delap made his return to the bench in the defeat to Millwall and could be an option to start on Wednesday night.

The Manchester City loanee had missed the two Easter weekend fixtures but came off the bench in the loss to Millwall last Saturday.

Otherwise, there are no fresh injury issues surrounding the Preston team, meaning it is likely that Lowe will keep changes to a minimum with the squad already missing a number of key players.

Getting a result away to Swansea will be crucial to their promotion chances.