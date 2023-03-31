The Championship returns with a bang at Deepdale as Preston North End host West Lancashire rivals Blackpool on Saturday.

Ryan Lowe's side still have slim hopes of a top six finish in 2022/23 - seven points back from the play-off places in 12th place as things stand.

Making that gap up this late in the season may require North End to be near-perfect and there would be no better time to start that than against their fierce rivals tomorrow.

The Seasiders won the reverse fixture 4-2 at Bloomfield Road but are under serious threat of relegation. Mick McCarthy has been unable to work his magic yet - with his side one place off the bottom and four points adrift of safety.

Lowe will be desperate to deliver a famous derby victory and keep Preston's play-off dreams alive but his options are limited due to injury and suspension.

We've rounded up all the latest North End team news ahead of the West Lancashire derby...

Which Preston players will miss the Blackpool game?

The hosts will definitely be without centre-back Bambo Diaby, who is suspended after he was sent off in the 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the last game before the international break. The 25-year-old was shown two yellow cards, rather than a straight red, which means he will only face a one-game ban.

Left-back Greg Cunningham is another defender that will be missing. Cunningham has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having to have surgery as a result of a hamstring injury he suffered in the Boro loss.

Ali McCann is also sidelined with injury. It is unclear whether the midfielder will play again this term after suffering a thigh tear back in February.

Star striker Emil Riis is a long-term absentee. The Dane suffered a serious knee injury back in January and is not expected to return until next season.

Lowe may be without forward Ched Evans as well. The physical frontman has been out as a result of a neck issue picked up against Rotherham United earlier this month and has not trained but the Preston boss hinted there was a chance he could be involved.

There was good news concerning Liam Lindsay, however, with the central defender expected to be back available for tomorrow's derby. The Scot has missed the last four games due to injury but was back in full training during the international break.