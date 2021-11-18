Preston North End team news emerges as Cardiff City clash looms large

Preston North End will be seeking to continue their fine form of late this weekend as they play host to Cardiff City at Deepdale on Saturday.

The Lilywhites have won two of their last three in the league and looked to be turning a corner under Frankie McAvoy until they suffered a heavy defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Preston will now be seeking to bounce back from that loss, with the Bluebirds set to visit the Lancashire outfit this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the game, McAvoy was quick to provide the following team news update, which was published via the club’s official Twitter account:

FM on injuries: “Patrick Bauer and Sean Maguire will both be back in training today. Matt Olosunde played an hour in the game on Tuesday which is good and Ched Evans has been building up and will be in to a full session today which is pleasing.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) November 18, 2021

FM on injuries: “Connor Wickham has been out running so he seems a bit ahead of schedule which is pleasing obviously but Josh Murphy will be a few weeks away still with his ankle.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) November 18, 2021

There are certainly a lot more positives than negatives with regards to the injury situation for North End at present and it will be pleasing for the supporters to hear that a few players are on their way back to being available for selection.

Bauer, Maguire and Olosunde are all very important players for the club at present, whilst Evans still largely has a point to prove since his move to Deepdale back in January of this year.

Wickham is also another individual who has largely failed to set the world alight since he arrived at the club, and will have to work hard to earn a longer term contract with the Lilywhites.

Murphy has been an absence that has been felt quite badly from the team’s perspective as he is a player who can really make a difference in tight games.

For the time being however, Preston will simply have to make do with what they have at their disposal and look to build upon the positives that they took from their wins against the likes of Bournemouth and Luton Town.

They certainly have to play a lot better on Saturday against a Cardiff side who are now under new management and striving to improve themselves.