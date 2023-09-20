Highlights Preston North End are in talks with midfielders Alan Browne and Ben Whiteman about contracts at the club.

Both players see their current contracts at Deepdale expire at the end of this season.

However, North End are apparently confident they will be able to agree new long-term deals with the duo.

Preston North End are looking to extend the stays of midfield duo Alan Browne and Ben Whiteman at Deepdale.

That's according to journalist Darren Witcoop, who says the Championship club are in talks with the pair over new long-term contracts.

How have Browne and Whiteman fared at Preston so far?

Browne first joined Preston back in January 2014, and has been with the club throughout his senior career.

Since then, the Irishman has made 379 appearances in all competitions for North End, scoring 42 goals in that time, and earning himself the role of club captain.

Whiteman meanwhile, made the move to Preston from Doncaster back in the 2021 January transfer window.

Since then, he too has gone on to become a key player for the club, making a total of 111 appearances, during which time he has scored eight goals.

Now it seems as though both Preston are keen to ensure that both players remain at Deepdale for some time to come yet.

What is the latest on Browne and Whiteman's situations at Preston?

As things stand, both of these midfielders are set to be out of contract at Deepdale in the summer of 2024.

Consequently, both are in a position where they could leave the club for free at the end of this season, if their situations remain the same.

However, it seems as though Preston are indeed now keen to make some changes, that would secure the futures of the duo at Deepdale.

According to this latest update from Witcoop, Preston are now in talks with both Browne and Whiteman, about the pair signing new long-term deals with the club.

Indeed, it is claimed that the Deepdale club are confident they will be able to agree for the two midfielders to put pen to paper on new contracts to keep them with North End, beyond the end of the current campaign.

On the pitch, this season has started in excellent fashion for North End. Tuesday night's 2-1 win at home to Birmingham City means they have now won their last six Championship games.

As a result, Ryan Lowe's side have now taken 19 points from their seven league games so far, putting them top of the current second-tier standings.

North End will now be looking to continue that run on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to The New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.

Would new contracts for Browne and Whiteman be a good move for Preston?

It does feel as though it would make a lot of sense for Preston to try and keep these two players at Deepdale long-term.

Both are vital parts of their squad right now, so it would be a blow to lose them at all, but especially if they were to leave for free, rather than for money, when their current deals expire next summer.

As a result, these new contracts do feel like a valid priority for North End now, in the hope of keeping two key assets who will likely be vital to their prospects of remaining competitive at the top of the Championship table.

Indeed, given the fact that Preston have started so well this campaign, you feel these players will be keen to remain with the club to enjoy that success, meaning you can understand why they are confident of reaching agreements with the duo here.