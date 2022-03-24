Preston North End takeover timeline becomes clearer

US businessman Chris Kircher may not take stewardship of Championship side Preston North End until the middle of next month, according to a report from Lancs Live who believe a deal is now close to being finalised.

However, they also add that there are two main obstacles to this takeover being completed, hurdles that will need to be removed if Kirchner is to take control from the Hemmings family who have acquitted themselves well in recent months.

Last October, previous owner Trevor Hemmings sadly passed away, with the rest of the family stepping in and showing their commitment to the cause at Deepdale ever since then.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Preston North End players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Age: 34, Signed from: Huddersfield, Left for: Salford Joe Garner Tom Clarke Paul Coutts Scott Laird

However, their premiership now looks set to come to an end with Kirchner close to striking an agreement to purchase the Lilywhites, despite previously being interested in buying second-tier rivals Derby County.

Despite his reported £50m bid to buy Derby, he wasn’t able to make a real breakthrough in talks with the club’s administrations and after pulling out of that race in December, he looks set to be more successful in this latest quest.

As per Lancs Live, this takeover at Deepdale was expected to be pushed through in the early stages of next month, but that looks set to be pushed back a week or two and this is on the condition that existing hurdles can be overcome, with an even later announcement expected otherwise.

The Verdict:

It does look as though this deal is finally close to being completed, though uncertainty off the pitch doesn’t really matter too much at this stage with Preston not likely to be competing for promotion or battling relegation.

At this stage, Ryan Lowe and his backroom team will be preparing for the summer, though they will be unclear as to how much they will be able to spend at this stage with Kircher not yet in full control.

Dialogue between Lowe and Kircher in the next couple of weeks to provide clarity on the upcoming window may be useful because how much the former will have at his disposal will determine which targets they can go after.

If they are to be successful next season, plans need to start being drawn up now so the importance of this communication is paramount, and will also help to get the duo’s relationship off to the perfect start ahead of the summer.

Kircher may bring them more exciting times – but Preston fans will also want the club to continue being run in a sustainable manner and this is why some will feel mixed emotions about this likely takeover.