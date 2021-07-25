Preston North End still expected to complete move for 24-year-old amid latest development

Preston North End are still expected to be able to complete a move for Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen this summer despite him featuring for the Foxes on Saturday, according to Lancashire Live.

Iversen spent the second half of last season out on loan with Preston in the Championship and he was a strong performer for the Lilywhites. In total, he managed to make 23 appearances and recorded nine clean sheets as he helped to provide an excellent replacement for Declan Rudd amid his injury issues.

It has been reported consistently this summer that Preston have been interested in securing the 24-year-old’s signature once again during the transfer window.

There were reports earlier in the window that the Lilywhites were close to completing a move for Iversen, but as of yet he has remained with Leicester ahead of the new campaign.

The 24-year-old featured for Leicester for 45 minutes of their pre-season friendly against League One Burton Albion on Saturday.

However, according to Lancashire Live, the Foxes are expecting first-choice stopper Kasper Schmeichel to return to the squad in the next week after his exploits with Denmark at the Euros. It is thought that could free up the keeper to move to Preston.

The Verdict

This is encouraging news for Preston and it does suggest that the Lilywhites should still be able to secure a move for the 24-year-old this summer.

Iversen is someone that it makes perfect sense for them to bring back to Deepdale due to the excellent form that he was able to produce last term for them in the Championship.

The keeper might have featured against Burton Albion, but he is not likely to make many first-team appearances for Leicester in the Premier League next term. It, therefore, makes sense for the Foxes to sanction another departure for Iversen so that he can continue his development.

Preston will want this situation wrapped up as soon as possible and it is important they secure his services before the start of the campaign.

That will mean that they have quality and cover in the goalkeeping department ready to go ahead of their opening fixture. This update suggests the move might finally be completed in the near future.