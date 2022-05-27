Preston North End still desperate to add Premier League striker to their ranks

After an impressive stint with Preston in the second half of the Championship season, Lancs Live has confirmed that Cameron Archer remains the club’s main target.

The Lilywhites are now led by Ryan Lowe, who had just the kind of impact he would have wanted after taking over at Deepdale.

With a double-digit number of players being shown the door by the club this summer and even more transfer-listed, there is a big rebuilding job now on the manager’s hands during this offseason.

It means he will need to be a busy man in terms of his transfer dealings during the transfer window – but one name familiar to both him and the rest of the PNE supporters that he wants a reunion with is Cameron Archer.

The striker, who joined the club on a loan deal from Aston Villa in January, was in fine form during his time with Preston. He managed a total of seven goals and one assist in just 20 games for the side since his move.

He became one of their main options in attack and impressed plenty with his workrate, determination and most importantly, his finishing ability. With his loan deal at an end though, it is unclear whether Steven Gerrard will want to keep the youngster at Villa Park though or not.

Ryan Lowe though is seemingly desperate to ensure that he gets more time with Cameron Archer, with this report from Lancs Live confirming that he remains at the top of their transfer target list.

He certainly won’t be available on a permanent but a loan deal for a full season could be a real possibility if Steven Gerrard thinks it is worth sending him out again, then PNE are waiting in the wings to have him back.

The Verdict

Cameron Archer signing for Preston again might be the best possible move they could do in this offseason, regardless of who else they add in other areas of the field.

The forward was clinical for the side during his time at Deepdale and the fans really took to him. The player himself has admitted he really enjoyed his time with the Championship outfit and after he bagged the winner against Blackpool, he has already cemented himself in the folklore of the side too.

Considering his record in the second tier in such a short period of time, having him for a full campaign too could really help the side to kick on and potentially push towards the play-off places. He can score at this level and considering he is already familiar with PNE, he would take little adapting.

It largely will verge on whether Steven Gerrard plans to involve him in the Villa first-team plans or would rather send him out for more experience again or not though – and if he chooses the latter option, then Preston will be happy to oblige and take him back again.