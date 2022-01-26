Preston North End still considering deal for 24-year-old

Preston North End have had a relatively quiet month on the transfer front despite being taken over by new manager Ryan Lowe – but one man who could still join the club is Bambo Diaby.

The defender is currently without a team since leaving Barnsley due to a ban from playing. Now though, the player is free to get back into the thick of the action and he’s spent the last few weeks with the Lilywhites on trial – and according to a report from the Lancashire Evening Post, that remains the case heading into the transfer deadline.

It’s looked like a deal might be close for the defender at times but no official contract has yet been put on the table by PNE. Instead, he has continued to link up with the side on a temporary basis.

Ryan Lowe has been able to get a good look at him in training but it seems as though he has yet to decide whether or not to take a gamble on the 24-year-old or not. It could be down to the current size of the squad, with the Lilywhites fit to burst in terms of the personnel currently at Deepdale.

They managed to free up some space by sending out Jordan Storey on loan but immediately brought in Cameron Archer to fill that gap. Jamie Thomas has also gone out on a short-term basis but he hasn’t even been in the 25-man squad.

There may need to be one or two players moved on before Diaby can join, as mentioned in this report. Preston will have to move quickly though if they want to do business and, with the player available for nothing, there will surely be interested parties if the club decide not to pursue a deal for the defender.

The Verdict

Bambo Diaby should be a gamble that Preston take – if they can afford to that is.

The Lilywhites don’t have a lot of space in their squad and that also means they don’t have a lot of funds. There is no point bringing in another fresh face if there is no room for him and if he would be brought in to not even make the squad then it seems a pretty fruitless endeavour.

However, if they can shift out a few players before the transfer deadline rolls around, then they should definitely bring in Diaby. With the defender available on a free transfer and with the Lilywhites short on options at the back, it could be beneficial to them to add another body to their squad.

Even if he doesn’t start games, the player would surely jump at the chance to be able to get back into competitive football and playing regularly again. It might take him a while to get completely match fit but when he does, he could be solid for PNE.