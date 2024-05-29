Highlights Preston North End considering Liam Millar return among potential summer options despite reported interest from other clubs.

Millar's versatility playing as a left wing-back or midfielder showcased during loan spell could impact chances of deal with Burnley and Sunderland.

Preston chief Peter Risdale reveals ongoing discussions with Millar's agent and Basel about possible return, but also exploring alternative options.

Preston North End's stance on a potential return deal for 2023/24 loanee Liam Millar has been revealed, following reported interest from Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland in the Basel player.

The previous campaign didn't end up how many Lilywhite fans, and people at the club, would have hoped for at one stage of the season.

They were hanging around the outskirts of the play-offs for a while, but their form in the latter stages of the season saw them slowly fall down the Championship table. They ended up in 10th, 10 points behind the top six and their goal difference was 26 worse than Norwich City, who claimed the final post-season spot.

Despite the mediocrity that can be associated with Preston's most recent campaign, and ones prior to it as well, there were some among the playing staff who stood out when compared to the rest.

Captain Alan Browne was his usual consistent self, although doubts over his future with the club remain. Basel loanee Millar was another impressive player. His 10 goals and assists over the course of the season have made him a wanted man, as the Canadian international readies himself for the 2024 Copa América.

He's someone that the Preston fans would like to see return to Deepdale. Peter Risdale has revealed what the club's plans are for a potential summer move for the 24-year-old.

Preston's stance on return deal for Liam Millar

Risdale has said that a deal for the Canadian isn't off the table, but that they are exploring other options. This comes amid suggested interest from some of the big hitters in the second tier (Burnley, United and Sunderland) in Millar.

"Millar has left because he was on loan, he wasn’t our player," the Preston chief told BBC Radio Lancashire, via LEP.

"It doesn’t mean that me saying he’s left doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance of him coming back. It just means at the moment that he is not ours.

"Are we still talking to him, his agent and Basel? Yes. I don’t know what the outcome will be so I am planning without Liam but that isn’t a foregone conclusion that he won’t be coming back."

The Sun previously reported that the Clarets, the Blades and the Black Cats were all keen on the midfielder, as well as the Lilywhites.

Liam Millar's position could make Burnley and Sunderland deals less likely

In his loan spell at Deepdale, it was made obvious the rough position in which Millar thrives. Ryan Lowe deployed him as a left wing-back, but he could be equally capable of playing as a left-sided midfielder too, as was shown by his attacking output over the season.

Because he's been playing in a system that has used three central defenders for the past year, teams like Burnley and Sunderland may be less likely to make a move for him.

Both are without managers, but there's no guarantee that whoever either team goes for to be their next head coach will be willing to use wing-backs.

As previously mentioned, this isn't the only position that Millar can play, but it's the one that recent history has shown us that he is good at. This factor could make the Clarets and the Black Cats a touch more apprehensive about a move for the 24-year-old, potentially opening the door for Preston and the Blades to move in.