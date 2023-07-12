Reports suggesting Bradley Dack is training with the Preston North End squad are wide of the mark.

According to Lancs Live, the former Blackburn Rovers midfielder is not close to joining the Lilywhites.

Dack is currently a free agent following the conclusion of his contract at Ewood Park this summer.

The 29-year-old was with Rovers since 2017 but is now without a club as teams prepare for the new campaign with pre-season underway.

What is the latest Preston North End transfer news?

Preston’s summer transfer business has now begun, with the permanent arrivals of Duane Holmes and Mads Frökjaer-Jensen on free transfers.

Calvin Ramsay has also joined the club as part of a season-long loan, signing from Liverpool.

However, Dack is not set to join that trio in signing for Ryan Lowe’s side.

The chances of Preston signing the playmaker have been played down amid speculation over his future.

A move from Blackburn to North End would mean Dack would remain in the same region, which could be an enticing factor in driving rumours surrounding this potential move.

But Dack’s search for a new club will have to go on elsewhere, with a move to Deepdale looking very unlikely at this stage.

How did Bradley Dack fare last season?

Dack made 27 appearances for Blackburn last season as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side finished seventh in the table.

Only 13 of those came as starts, with the midfielder struggling for regular game time.

Injuries have hampered his final couple of years at Ewood Park, with the 29-year-old missing a full year of action during Tony Mowbray’s final year in charge of the team.

Dack has been linked with a reunion with Mowbray at Sunderland, but it remains to be seen whether the Black Cats will pursue a move.

The Englishman was a key part of the team during the Sunderland boss’ time in charge of Rovers.

The Championship side are also looking to strengthen their attacking options after missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season.

Mowbray led the team to a sixth place finish at the expense of Blackburn, with just goal difference separating the two teams.

But a play-off semi-final loss to Luton Town saw the club consigned to another campaign in the second division.

Would Bradley Dack be a good signing for Preston North End or Sunderland?

Dack is an extremely experienced midfielder who is more than capable of competing in the Championship at a high level.

While it has been a difficult last couple of seasons, his career prior to injury concerns was quite promising.

He helped Blackburn earn their way back to the Championship, cementing the club in the second tier during Mowbray’s tenure.

He made over 150 appearances for Rovers, scoring 50 times, and would bring a level of creativity to either side that could be quite useful.

However, injuries have plagued Dack in recent seasons and that is enough to give ample reason not to sign him at this stage of his career.