Preston North End need a successful transfer window in the coming months to help them improve on a mid-table finish in the Championship last season.

Ryan Lowe is entering his fourth season as PNE boss, and has already allowed both Ben Woodburn and Greg Cunningham to depart the club upon the expiry of their respective contracts, whilst young midfielder Lewis Leigh turned down a contract offer to join Bromley in League Two.

10-year stalwart Alan Browne similarly turned down a new deal, despite being offered the most lucrative contract in the club’s history, meaning the Lilywhites are after reinforcements in midfield this summer.

Sam Greenwood has duly arrived on loan from Leeds United, the signing of Iceland international midfielder Stefán Teitur Thórdarson appears to be close, and the club have reportedly enquired after Barnsley man Adam Phillips following his impressive 2023/24 campaign in League One.

The deal for Thórdarson could mean locally-born Phillips is off the table, but another Tykes star in the form of Callum Styles should be of interest to PNE this summer as they look to bolster multiple positions, particularly midfield and left-wing-back.

The Hungary international is soon set to return from his duties at Euro 2024, but he should be available this summer for an affordable fee after Sunderland turned down the opportunity to sign him permanently, and would surely jump at the chance to play in the second-tier under former Bury team-mate Lowe.

Callum Styles will inevitably be available for transfer from Barnsley this summer

Styles is a proven Championship commodity, and has racked up 136 appearances in the second-tier in his career so far.

He would be a smart pick-up for just about any Championship club that needs depth in both midfield and defence, but his stock has been somewhat lowered by an unsuccessful recent loan spell at Sunderland.

Styles remained at Oakwell for the first half of last season after an injury hit 2022/23 campaign on loan at Millwall, but made a temporary switch to Wearside in January in search of regular football at a higher level, and in order to keep himself at a better level ahead of Euro 2024.

The 24-year-old was unable to find form with the Black Cats though, and the club decided not to take up the option-to-buy in his loan agreement at the end of the season, leaving him back at Barnsley and at a crossroads in his career this summer.

Callum Styles 2023/24 Sunderland statistics Appearances 12 Starts 10 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 82% Interceptions per game 0.7 Tackles per game 1.8 Stats as per sofascore, league stats only

It seems highly unlikely that the Hungarian international will stick around in South Yorkshire for next season, given his two recent loan spells in the Championship and the Tykes' failure to win promotion back to the second-tier in 2023/24.

Styles' contract is up in 2025, so the club will surely want a permanent deal done in the coming months before he is available to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Callum Styles could help fill a Preston North End void

Ryan Lowe needs additions in the middle of the park this summer, with Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann and Ryan Ledson his only current senior options in central midfield in terms of defensive-minded ones.

The signing of Styles would add depth to that position, as he has consistently turned out there for club and country over the years, as well as at left-wing-back where he is most comfortable and had the best season of his career so far at Barnsley in 2020/21 under Valerien Ismael.

PNE also need a new left-wing-back this summer to start games ahead of veteran Robbie Brady and youngster Kian Best after Liam Millar returned to Basel following his loan spell, and with the Canadian highly unlikely to return, Styles would be the perfect signing to fill that gap in the squad.

Even though Styles is naturally a midfielder, his best ever season came as a wing-back for Barnsley in 2020-21 under Valerien Ismael, contributing to seven goals on their run to the play-offs, and there's every chance he could re-find his form in that position again.

He would also be able to link up with a familiar face, after previously playing with and being managed briefly by Lilywhites boss Lowe at Bury between 2016 and 2018.

The signing of the 24-year-old clearly makes sense for Lowe and the club, and whilst Phillips may now not sign for the Lilywhites this summer due to the imminent arrival of Thórdarson, Styles should certainly be a target for his former boss to solve the problem area that is left wing-back.