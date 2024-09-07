This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Preston North End's transfer window was a particularly quiet one, with the resignation of Ryan Lowe after just one game disrupting their August.

Nevertheless, the Lilywhites still brought in Josh Bowler on loan from Nottingham Forest on deadline day, while Danish winger Jeppe Okkels joined the club from Utrecht earlier in August.

Preston finished 10th in the Championship last season, and many supporters may have been hoping for more signings to help build on a positive campaign, and the failure to re-sign a key player from 2023/24 perhaps hurts the most.

Liam Millar spent the year on loan from FC Basel, scoring five times while also picking up five assists in 35 league appearances. However, he has now joined Hull City permanently, and has already been credited with an assist.

Millar's impact is already being missed

The Canadian's influence on Preston was huge. He was often able to take a game by the scruff of the neck and imprint himself on to it.

He immediately won his way into the hearts of the Deepdale faithful, scoring the would-be winner against Plymouth Argyle, just 25 minutes into his debut.

FLW's Preston Fan Pundit, Darren Watson, strongly believes that the club have missed out by not re-signing the winger permanently.

He said: "On loan last season he was absolutely terrific. I thought he was a brilliant, brilliant player.

"I loved watching him play, and he went out and won us games by himself on a few occasions, and I am actually a bit disappointed that he went to Hull.

"I think they paid just over £1 million for him, which is an absolute bargain for a player like that. I think he's a really, really great player. He’s solid, very tricky and quite fast as well.

"Obviously, he didn't like the positions that he was being played in under Ryan Lowe and I think that brought a bit of doubt into his mind that he had to play somewhere else where he could play to his best of his ability in a position that he liked."

Liam Millar's 2023/24 Championship Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 35 (27) Goals 5 Assists 5 Chances Created 33 Successful Crosses 22 Tackles Won 54%

Preston are missing the talent of Millar

Although there have been just four Championship games played so far this season, Preston do look to be struggling without the 24-year-old.

Now under the remit of Paul Heckingbottom, the Lancashire-based club have won just once, losing their other three fixtures and are sat 21st in the table - just a point above the dropzone.

It will take time for the former Sheffield United boss to place his formula in the team, but the early signs have not been good for the Lilywhites, who are finding it difficult to score goals in the Championship.

They have found the back of the net just twice in those four matches, the joint second lowest in the division.

Without the ever-dangerous Millar, there seems to be a lack of intensity going forward, and perhaps missing out on bringing the Canadian back to Deepdale will be a regret for the rest of the season.