Preston North End have began their preparations heading into their ninth straight Championship season with some issues to address - mainly at the top end of the pitch.

Manager Ryan Lowe has always maintained the fact that he's working on a tight budget at Deepdale, but he has gone into pre-season with no fully-fit senior strikers.

Their three loanees from the 2022-23 season have headed back to their parent clubs, and whilst Emil Riis and Ched Evans are back on the grass in training, their recoveries from an ACL injury and neck surgery will likely see them have to wait another couple of months or more to get back playing.

That leaves teenagers Mikey O'Neill and Finlay Cross-Adair as Lowe's options before the 2023-24 season begins, but perhaps to the surprise of PNE fans, a winger has been targeted which suggests a change in shape.

North End are believed to have had two offers turned down for Rangers man Scott Wright and they have now moved on to looking at other targets, but what if they stayed looking at Scottish football to bring in a man who has already been on the books at North End in the form of Josh Ginnelly?

Who is Josh Ginnelly?

Lilywhites fans can be perhaps forgiven for forgetting about Ginnelly if they have - he was a January 2019 signing from Walsall for a small undisclosed fee, with North End taking a punt on the 21-year-old at the time.

Ginnelly had previously been on the books at Shrewsbury Town and Burnley previously before settling at Walsall following a series of loan stints, but he didn't get his chances to shine under Alex Neil at North End.

He featured five times at the back end of the 2018-19 season in substitute appearances and in 2019-20 he played in all three of North End's cup games - including once completely out of position at left-back against Hull City, but a brief outing in late September 2019 against Bristol City in league action proved to be his last for the club.

Ginnelly joined Bristol Rovers in the second half of that season and in 2020-21, which was the final year of his deal, the winger headed north of the border to join Hearts on loan.

Despite playing just nine times due to injuries, Hearts took a punt on Ginnelly in 2021 as a free transfer, and he hasn't looked back since then.

How has Josh Ginnelly done for Hearts?

After recovering from an achilles rupture, Ginnelly settled in at Tynecastle by scoring five times and assisting four goals in 38 appearances in the 2021-22 season, which included him playing through the middle as a striker at times.

2022-23 has been somewhat of a breakout campaign for the fleet-footed attacker though - in 41 matches in all competitions Ginnelly has scored 13 times and also racked up seven assists, often playing as a striker when a winger-less formation has been utilised by the Jam Tarts.

Ginnelly has scored a vast array of goals for Hearts, including headers due to his new-found ability to play as a striker, but his most memorable strike came against Aberdeen in May when he struck a world-class effort into the top corner.

Good things come to an end sometimes though, as it was revealed this past week that Ginnelly has turned down the offer of a new contract at the club - a deal that was the best possible one the club could offer him.

Why should Preston North End sign Josh Ginnelly?

Ginnelly is clearly a much improved player than the one that left PNE two years ago - a lot can change in football in that time but he has showed on many levels that he has got better.

Now at the age of 26, Ginnelly could still theoretically improve even further, and he is the kind of 'speedy gonzales' type of attacker that Ryan Lowe has been looking to recruit this summer.

Yes, the Scottish Premiership level of football in general can be maligned by many and it is questionable overall, but Ginnelly has done enough in the last 12 months to deserve a shot at Championship football - but this time a fair shot where he gets chances to impress.

He would offer something that North End don't currently have in attack, which is pace, unpredictability and flair, and on a free transfer he could be worth giving a second chance to at Deepdale.