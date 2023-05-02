Preston North End had their play-off hopes dashed at the weekend as they lost 4-1 to Sheffield United.

The Lilywhites went into the game knowing they had to win to keep their hopes alive, as depending on the results, the gap would significantly increase.

The Blades took the lead through defender Anel Ahmedhodzic before Liam Delap got the away side level again. However, a dominant second-half performance from the promoted side saw Preston blown away in over a 20-minute spell.

Goals from John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye, and Oli McBurnie put the game out of sight for Preston and therefore meant the Lancashire outfit would remain in the Championship next season.

What are Preston North End’s summer transfer plans?

Before this game, Ryan Lowe claimed the team was punching above their weight even being considered to be in the play-offs at this time of the season.

While it emerged yesterday that Lowe has cast doubt over his long-term future at the club as he needs to speak to the club’s hierarchy about whether they match his ambition.

The Preston boss added that he said to the Preston players that if they are not up for the fight they can move on as he doesn’t want to take a bang-average team through the league.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire, via BBC Sport: “My emotions are high at the moment so I'll be careful what I say. I'm disappointed obviously as I wanted to take it to the last day of the season and give ourselves a chance.

"I've just said to the group in there that if they don't want to follow suit, then move on because I'm not hanging around to take a bang-average team through the division.

"I need a team of men, of good-quality players, a team of players who are going to do what I ask them to do, which they've done for large parts of the season. But when you fold the way we folded there, it's disappointing."

Whether Lowe stays on at Preston this summer or not, it is going to be an important transfer window again for the team, as they have to juggle the idea that loan players will be returning to their parent clubs and some key players are coming to the end of their contracts.

In the last couple of seasons, Preston have used the loan market to their advantage, bringing in Premier League youngsters who have gone under the radar but done a great job at Deepdale, as shown this season.

Preston don’t have a big budget in the Championship, so the loan market will be important again this summer, and with that said, the club should be looking to pursue a move for Josh Bowler.

Why Preston should sign Josh Bowler

Bowler made a permanent switch to Nottingham Forest in the summer after a year at Bloomfield Road. During that year at the club, the winger had a big impact on the Tangerines, helping them seal promotion to the Championship from League One.

It wasn’t a surprise that Bowler got a big move to the Premier League; however, it's probably a surprise how it’s turned out since his move to the City Ground.

The 24-year-old was immediately shipped on loan to the club’s sister team, Olympiacos, where the forward only appeared four times. So, it wasn’t a surprise to see him return to the Championship at Blackpool.

However, as Blackpool’s relegation was confirmed on Saturday, the likelihood of Bowler going back to Bloomfield Road is slim considering they will be in League One. Therefore, this could be an ideal time for a team like Preston to step in this summer.

It is likely that if Forest stay in the Premier League this season, then Bowler will probably be sent out on loan once again. The former Everton man has shown that he is a real threat in this division, with his goal contribution very high in a side that has struggled all season.

On his day, the 24-year-old is one of the most dangerous players in the league, and if he were to be available again this summer, then Preston should be all over it.

The Lilywhites are going to lose Tom Cannon, Troy Parrott, and Liam Delap this summer after their loans, and with it uncertain if they will return, the club will need to replace them. Preston are likely to go into the loan market again, and Bowler could be a player that is available.

Bowler is not an out-and-out striker like these players, but he is someone who has played in this division for a while and has contributed highly in front of goal. He could be the type of signing that gives this Preston team a big boost going forward and gives them that flare and creativity they may have missed in recent times.