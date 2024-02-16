Many Preston North End fans could see it coming, so it was little surprise when ever-present Brad Potts pulled up in their 2-0 win over Cardiff City last weekend with an injury in the second half.

Potts has been one of Ryan Lowe's most reliable cogs since his December 2021 appointment as manager, immediately relocating PNE's number 44 to the right wing-back slot and it has been his position ever since.

Brad Potts blow leaves Preston North End short in depth

Competition was brought in during the summer in the form of Liverpool starlet Calvin Ramsay, who was meant to push Potts and potentially start over him if proving good enough, but the Scotsman's own injury struggles meant he never really got a kick.

29-year-old Potts meanwhile continued to gallop down the right flank for PNE with regularity, only missing the November drubbing by Middlesbrough through suspension, but with no Ramsay replacement signed in January after he was recalled by Jurgen Klopp and sent to Bolton Wanderers, you could almost sense disaster was about to strike.

And following the closure of the transfer window, it took less than two whole matches for Potts to pull up with a hamstring injury, with Lowe confirming that he will miss 'at least' the next four games and there's a possibility that it could be more than that.

Lowe's reasoning for no new wing-back in January was partly financial, but the fact that Alan Browne and Ali McCann could both cover there from midfield, whilst Liam Millar operated there against Middlesbrough and actually scored - it is by no means his preferred or optimal position however and he looks far more dangerous on the left.

Zachary Brault-Guillard should be targeted as free agent Preston North End signing

With Ramsay departing last month though, there must surely be some room in the budget for a signing, and North End could do worse than taking a punt on Millar's international team-mate Zachary Brault-Guillard to help fill Potts' void and also bring more natural competition.

The 25-year-old has been capped eight times for the North American outfit, with his appearances spreading between 2018 and 2023, and the fact he went to the Gold Cup during the summer of 2023 showed that he was at least in-form for his club side - CF Montreal of the MLS - at the time, although he will not be getting ahead of Celtic's Alastair Johnston anytime soon.

The Haiti-born right-back has played in Europe in the past, joining Lyon's academy as a youngster and he ended up playing 33 times for their reserves before returning to Canada, where he grew up as a child, to sign for Montreal.

Brad Potts v Zachary Brault-Guillard Stats Comparison - 2023-24 Championship v 2023 MLS Potts - Championship Brault-Guillard - MLS Appearances 30 24 Average Minutes Per Match 88 55 Goals 2 1 xG (Expected Goals) 2.87 1.36 Assists 1 1 xA (Expected Assists) 1.36 3.22 Shots Per Game 1.0 0.6 Big Chances Created 1 7 Accurate Crosses Per Game 0.3 0.8 Pass Success % 75% 76% Interceptions Per Game 1.5 0.5 Tackles Per Game 2.6 0.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.0 0.4 Duels Won Per Game 6.4 2.0 Stats Correct As Of February 15, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Brault-Guillard has been a free agent since the start of January when his Montreal contract expired, and whilst he didn't start off the 2023 MLS season in their starting 11, he was a regular feature at wing-back come the second half of the campaign.

An explosive player with more of an eye for the attacking side of the game than defensive, Brault-Guillard could be the perfect short-term fix for PNE, and considering his salary for last season was $319,000 (£253,471 - or £4,874 per week), he looks very affordable for a club currently running on a tight budget.

Lack of game-time is only negative factor for potential Brault-Guillard signing

If PNE did surprisingly sign a new right wing-back and it was Brault-Guillard, then there is just one downside - he's not played competitive football since late October.

That is when the regular MLS season finished, and because Montreal did not make it into the play-offs, it ended their campaign abruptly.

Brault-Guillard was featuring pretty regularly up until that point though, starting in eight of his previous nine appearances, and he will be surely hungry to get going once more.

The 2024 MLS season will soon start and there could be a club across the Atlantic Ocean that picks him up, but if Millar puts in a good word and convinces Lowe that he perhaps needs a new wing-back on that side, then Brault-Guillard looks to be a solid option to consider.