Preston North End should look to gazump Bolton Wanderers in January by securing Liverpool transfer agreement: Opinion

Despite fan unrest in regards to the running of the club, Preston North End are quietly going about their business on the pitch as they sit in eighth position in the Championship table after 19 matches.

The 2022-23 campaign started with a rare feat of keeping seven clean sheets in a row in the Championship, but the Lilywhites’ form since they conceded their first goal and lost their first league match of the season – against Birmingham at the start of September – has been up and down to say the least.

PNE fans haven’t seen a draw in the club’s last eight matches, but five of those have been victories, and it sees them in a solid position with just two matches remaining until the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup.

Some North End supporters though are wondering where they would be if Ryan Lowe was able to acquire the right wing-back and extra striker that he desired in the summer – four new signings quickly only became two with the late July additions of Troy Parrott and Alvaro Fernandez on loan being the last incoming business PNE did.

Brad Potts has been solid enough and has scored twice this season, but PNE lack a quick, attack-minded wing-back that is the equivalent of Fernandez on the other side, but they could solve that by convincing Liverpool to recall Conor Bradley to Anfield, and then send him to Deepdale for the rest of the campaign.

Bradley is currently on loan at North End’s nearby rivals Bolton Wanderers in League One, and despite only turning 19 years of age in July, the teenager has appeared five times for Liverpool’s first-team and is also a 10-cap Northern Ireland international.

His loan move to the Trotters though has been Bradley’s first real experience of regular senior minutes, and it’s fair to say he’s impressing in the third tier of English football.

In the majority of his 18 appearances so far for Bolton, Bradley has played as a wing-back in Ian Evatt’s system – one that is very similar to the tactics that Lowe deploys at Deepdale, so the youngster would have a seamless transition, albeit in the league above.

What is most impressive about Bradley though is his attacking nous, as he’s scored three times in all competitions for Bolton this season and is a constant threat down that right flank in their matches.

🚀 Your Goal of the Month for 𝗔𝗨𝗚𝗨𝗦𝗧: 💥 Conor Bradley vs Salford City (H). pic.twitter.com/p5sU99Zo17 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) September 27, 2022

Per Wyscout, Bradley averages 6.2 dribble attempts per 90 minutes in all his appearances this season, as well as 3.25 crosses, which shows he is not afraid to get on the ball and make things happen, as well as 3.01 progressive runs per match.

And it’s not an especially outlandish shout to suggest that Liverpool would recall Bradley on PNE’s request to send him to Deepdale – Premier League clubs in general will want to see their talents flourish at the highest level possible, and North End did such a good job with Sepp van den Berg for 18 months that they will probably be trusted with more players if they want.

Lowe even hinted at such a potential move happening when confirming his attendance at both Bolton Wanderers v Burton Albion and Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol Rovers last week, explicitly mentioning loanees that could potentially get called back to their clubs in the January transfer window could be being eyed up.

Bradley would certainly fit that category and the kind of player that could improve PNE in the second half of the season, so it would be no surprise to see him plying his trade at Deepdale soon.