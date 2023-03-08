Preston North End should be confident of sealing summer transfer with Everton, here’s why: Opinion

He may not have even been there for two months yet, but it seems Preston North End are already planning to extend striker Tom Cannon’s stay at Deepdale.

Back in the January transfer window, Cannon joined the Lancashire club on loan from Everton until the end of the season.

Since then, the striker has gone on to make nine appearances for the Championship club, scoring once with a winner in the Lilywhites’ recent 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic.

Now it seems as though the 20-year-old has already done enough to leave a rather significant impression on those he has linked up with at Deepdale.

According to reports from journalist Alan Nixon, North End are now hoping to re-sign Cannon on loan in this summer’s transfer window, for the whole of next season.

Given their struggle for goals during the current campaign, the addition of Cannon’s firepower for next season could be useful for Preston, and in the circumstances, you feel they ought to be confident of getting this done as well.

Like Preston, Everton have badly struggled for goals in the Premier League this season, having found the net just 19 times in 26 games, the joint lowest in English football’s top-flight during the current campaign.

As a result, you feel the Toffees are going to be under pressure to add to their attacking ranks when the market opens at the end of this season regardless of what division they are in, given the scrutiny that was on them after they failed to do so in the January window.

New recruits in attack would keep Cannon down the pecking order at Goodison Park, meaning he could benefit from another loan move next season, allowing him to get game time to continue his development.

Indeed, given he is yet to produce much in terms of a direct return in front of goal for Preston in the Championship, you also feel it would be a gamble for Everton to rely on the 20-year-old in their own side next season.

That is backed up when you consider the way that Ellis Simms – who has a good deal more experience than Cannon, who is in his first loan spell at Preston – has struggled since being recalled from his loan spell with another Championship side, Sunderland, in January.

So with a second loan spell looking like it could be the best bet for Cannon next season, the fact that he knows Preston, and can be confident from their desire to bring him back that he will get game time, means this could be an appealing agreement for him as well.

With that in mind, it seems that while there is some time before a deal can be agreed, there are reasons for Preston to be confident, when it comes to their next potential pursuit of a deal for Cannon.