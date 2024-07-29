Preston North End have reportedly not held talks with RWD Molenbeek defender Ilay Camara, with the Belgian's preferred destination understood to be Standard Liege.

That is according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri via his X account on Monday morning, which will come as a blow to the Lilywhites after The Lancashire Post exclusively revealed that the 21-year-old was a transfer target for the club in June.

Tavolieri had earlier in the transfer window reported that Preston faced competition for Camara's signature from fellow Championship sides Burnley and Coventry City, whilst French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims also credited with holding an interest.

This will come as somewhat of a surprise to North End supporters, after Belgian outlet HLN's transfer live blog (July 27, 22:06) stated on Saturday evening that the club were set to win the race for his signature.

Preston North End not in talks for Ilay Camara despite Belgian claims

According to Belgian journalist Tavolieri, Preston have not held any concrete discussions with Camara over a move to Deepdale this summer, despite their initial interest.

Tavolieri comments that the former Anderlecht defender is holding out for a deal to be struck between Molenbeek and Belgian giants Standard Liege, which Tavolieri states is the wing-back's preferred outcome this summer.

Ilay Camara's 2023/24 RWD Molenbeek stats (all comps) - As Per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 31 3 6

The Lancashire Post suggested earlier in the summer that a fee ranging from £1.5 million to £2 million could be what is required to bring the former Belgium youh international to the club, which would be Camara's second transfer in the last two summer windows, having only joined Molenbeek from Anderlecht last summer.

Camara is contracted to Molenbeek until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, but the club's relegation from the Belgian first division appears to have opened the exit doors, with the player reportedly being open to the idea of a move to English football.

Preston North End need to strengthen at right wing-back following Ilay Camara reveal

After Brad Potts suffered multiple hamstring injuries in the second half of last season, the right wing-back spot became somewhat of a problem position for Preston in the latter stages of the season.

Duane Holmes, Robbie Brady, Liam Millar and even Alan Browne all attempted to fill the Potts void there on various occasions, with none considering it a natural position - and most of the time it really showed.

As such, it has been no surprise to see Lowe target a player to strengthen that area of his side this summer, but it won't be with Camara.

Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist has also been revealed to not be among Preston's targets this summer, whilst The Lancashire Post has reported that the Lilywhites have agreed personal terms for two wing-backs, though it now appears unlikely that one of them is Camara following today's revelation.

Monday's update will undoubtedly be a disappointing one for PNE supporters, as they too wish to see their squad strengthened sufficiently enough before the window slams shut, as they look to emerge from their mid-table slumber to once again challenge for a top-six finish.

However, Lowe and his recruitment team may need to go back to the drawing board to find their man, in what may only serve to add fuel to the fire of frustration that is beginning to take hold among sections of the North End fanbase.