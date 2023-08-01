After many weeks and months, the Tom Cannon transfer saga is finally about to come to a close.

The Republic of Ireland youth international, who has being courted by the England setup in regards to playing for their under-21's, made a seamless transition into regular men's football last season in a loan stint with Preston North End.

Cannon had played just three times in cameos for Everton before making the half-season move to Deepdale, and in that time he found the back of the net eight times in 21 appearances, with his goals almost landing the Lilywhites a spot in the Championship play-offs.

His form for PNE though was always going to attract interest from elsewhere, and the numbers of teams keen on landing the 20-year-old over the summer grew and grew.

Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers were thought to be interested, as well as Sunderland who wanted to pursue a permanent move instead of a loan deal for the youngster.

Then Sheffield Wednesday recently joined the queue for Cannon's services after missing out in January to North End, with Birmingham City and Stoke being the latest clubs to express an interest.

However, Alan Nixon's claim that Everton have been demanding a £1 million loan fee to let Cannon leave for the season was believed to have sent some of the clubs to the back of the back for his services.

Some still remained though, but now it looks as though a decision has been made on the striker's future.

Preston North End close in on Cannon

In an update published by Nixon on Patreon, it is now thought that Preston North End are on the verge of landing Cannon for the 2023-24 season.

PNE have reportedly put together a financial package that is set to satisfy Everton's demands and Cannon himself wants to move back to Deepdale to continue his development, having enjoyed his time there for four months of last season.

And the decision for Cannon to return to PNE for a second stint will come as a blow to the other interested clubs who were keen to land the 20-year-old as well.

Where does this leave Sunderland, Birmingham, Blackburn and Stoke in striker pursuit?

Sunderland are in the market for a striker following an injury to new recruit Eliezer Mayenda, with just Luis Semedo as a fit option for Tony Mowbray currently as Ross Stewart is still sidelined.

Birmingham meanwhile are short of centre-forward options and have been looking to add to Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkeiwicz, whilst Blackburn Rovers are struggling with injuries in attack and could have desperately done with Cannon.

However, their apparent need to sell a player of significant value before bringing new signings in put them towards the back of the queue anyway and they will now see him ply his trade again for their Lancashire rivals.

Perhaps the only club in the race who aren't desperate for new strikers are Stoke, who have added Wesley and Ryan Mmaee to their ranks in the last week.

They join Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown as part of Alex Neil's central attacking options, but the Scot will not be adding Cannon to that particular quartet.