Preston North End set to miss out on transfer deal for 31-year-old

Preston North End‘s near two-month pursuit of Andre Gray is set to end in the experienced striker turning down a move to Deepdale.

That is because according to Greek reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos of Sportime, the 31-year-old is set to make a move to Europe, where he will join Aris Salonika of the Greek Super League.

The 12-cap Jamaica international is set to jet into the country on Saturday to undergo a medical, according to Chorianpoulos, which would put an end to Ryan Lowe’s pursuit of Gray.

North End, who finished 13th in the Championship last season, were first linked with Gray by Alan Nixon in early May when the 2021-22 campaign had concluded, with PNE boss Lowe in the market for new forward recruits.

The Lilywhites have been chasing Gray ever since, and he is coming off the back of a successful season on loan at Queens Park Rangers from Watford, where he scored 10 goals in 28 league appearances.

Having been released from his Hornets contract though, Gray has become a free agent and looks poised to turn down an offer to remain in England and the second tier with PNE to sign for Aris.

The Verdict

Ryan Lowe has been hunting some more Championship experience down and another proven goalscorer to partner Emil Riis next season, with it looking unlikely that Cameron Archer will return on loan.

Gray fit the bill in terms of still being in his peak years and knowing where the back of the net was in the second tier of English football.

Unfortunately for Lowe and PNE fans though, it appears that Gray is set to jet off for a stint in sunny Greece as opposed to heading to the north west of England.

It will now be back to the drawing board for Lowe and his recruitment team, who surely must have other options when it comes to seeking a partner for Riis next season.