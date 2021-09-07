Preston North End set to give free transfer agreement further consideration

Free agent striker Connor Wickham is set to get a run out for Preston North End’s reserves this afternoon, as per a recent report by the Lancashire Evening Post.

The 28-year-old has been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace earlier in the summer and is a player that Frankie McAvoy and his staff are continuing to run the rule over.

A former Sunderland and Ipswich Town player, Wickham is now set to feature for the club’s reserve side against Walsall in the Central League at Euxton this afternoon.

Wickham has been training with North End for more than a fortnight now and it appears the club are no closer to deciding on whether to hand him a contract or not as they mull over their options in the free agent market.

The striker has seen much of his recent career disrupted by injury and in the end only went on to score 11 goals in 50 games for Palace before departing at the end of last season.

20 quiz questions about Preston North End’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Which Premier League team did North End face and lose to in pre-season? Man Utd Man City Liverpool Everton

Preston would be able to complete a deal for the player without too much fuss, as he is without a club, which means no transfer fee will be required.

The Verdict

This is a great chance for Wickham to show what he can do in a competitive situation and potentially get himself on the score sheet.

His reputation has been affected in recent years due to the injuries he has picked up but there is certainly still some talent and legs left in the towering frontman.

A contract at Preston could represent one of his last chances to prove a lot of his doubters wrong and it would be perfect for his career at this stage if he can earn a deal.

North End certainly need a striker to bolster their forward options and this transfer would certainly be more of a low risk option than waiting until January to bring someone in, so it will be interesting to see if he signs on.