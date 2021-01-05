Preston North End set to finalise deal to sign 32-year-old

Preston North End are set to sign former Fleetwood Town forward Ched Evans on a short-term deal on Tuesday according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that the striker will sign a deal worth £3,000-a-week with the Championship side, and the Lilywhites will be keen to see him hit the ground running at Deepdale.

It had previously been revealed by Football Insider that Preston were in advanced talks to land Evans’ signature, after he had fallen out with manager at the time, Joey Barton.

The former Sheffield United man has been without a club heading into the New Year, after a bust-up with Barton saw him dropped from the starting XI, with the manager admitting that Evans was leaving the club due to ‘disciplinary reasons’.

Evans has caught the eye with some impressive performances for Fleetwood Town in League One over the years, and has seven goals to his name from 23 appearances so far this season.

Fleetwood have recently parted company with manager Joey Barton, but that doesn’t appear to have hindered any potential move for Evans.

The forward has also been attracting interest from Sunderland and Ipswich Town during the January transfer window (The Sun on Sunday, 3rd January, page 57), but Preston have seemingly won the race to land his signature.

Alex Neill’s side are currently sat 12th in the Championship table, and are five points adrift of the play-off positions, with the top-six being their aim this term.

Preston are set to return to action on the 9th January, when they take on fellow Championship side Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup at Adams Park.

The Verdict:

I think this could be a smart bit of business.

Preston need a striker that can fire them up the Championship table at the earliest of opportunities, and Evans could be the solution to that problem.

If he can hit the ground running, then Preston could be in with a real chance of a top-six finish this term in the second-tier, as they target promotion once again.

It’s a relatively cheap deal in today’s market as well, and it could prove to be an excellent bit of business by Preston.